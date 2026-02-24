Tuesday Tips: Show buyers what’s possible

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares his belief that a majority of flooring buyers are highly influenced by sellers who show them what is possible or how to solve a problem.

