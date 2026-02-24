In floor covering, it’s all about the relationships

I recently watched a powerful video from my good friend Bill Blackstock reflecting on his experience at TISE this year.

If you know Bill, you know his passion is powerful and authentic. Even if his love of Georgia Tech and mine of the University of Georgia may divide us during game days, his faith, his love for family and his loyalty to friends naturally shape how he sees the world. In his reflection, he spoke about innovation and sustainability, but what truly stood out to him were the people—the connections and friendships that have impacted his life.

That resonated deeply with me.

This year at TISE, I had the extreme privilege of experiencing that very same reminder. I met, in person, one of our former students, Charity Adeoti, who graduated from one of our programs just a year and a half ago. It was her first time attending TISE. Watching her walk the show floor—confident, engaged, absorbing every conversation—was a full-circle moment.

Charity represents the future of this industry. She is one of many students who have completed training and are now successfully building careers in flooring. I would encourage you to watch this young lady as she continues to develop and rise. She carries the kind of determination, professionalism and quiet confidence that tells me she will make a lasting impact.

Moments like that remind me why this industry matters.

My father spent his career in the flooring industry. He loved it deeply. I witnessed his work ethic and his commitment to doing things the right way. But what I remember most is the joy he found in people. He didn’t just make flooring—he made relationships. He valued his customers. He respected his peers. He cherished the friendships that came from honest work.

Following in his footsteps wasn’t something I strategically planned. In many ways, I believe it was planted in my DNA long before I realized it. The flooring industry found me because it was already part of who I was.

The passion Bill spoke about is still very much alive. This industry has provided unlimited opportunity for so many of us. It has created meaningful careers and strong livelihoods. From installers and RSAs to account managers, inspectors, warehouse leaders, designers and owners—the pathways are wide open for those willing to learn and work hard.

But what makes this industry extraordinary isn’t just opportunity. It’s the relationships.

You can change companies. You can change roles. You can move across the country. Yet the friendships remain. Mentors become lifelong advisors. Competitors become respected colleagues. There is a spirit of unity here that coexists beautifully with competition.

At FCEF, we talk often about workforce development and introducing a new generation to flooring careers. We highlight growth, income potential and entrepreneurship. But perhaps we should also emphasize the community—the mentorship, the pride, the relationships that shape both careers and character.

Thank you, Bill, for the reminder. And thank you to students like Charity who represent the next chapter of this incredible industry.