Seeing the impact of training come full circle

Attending the 2026 International Surface Event (TISE) this year felt a little different—in the best way, that is. It wasn’t just about walking the show floor, sitting in meetings or talking about what’s next for the industry. It was about people. Real connections. Full-circle moments. The kind that remind you why this work matters.

One of the most meaningful moments for me was reconnecting with one of our 2024 graduates Charity Adeoti from the Basic Floor Covering Installation program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. Watching her journey unfold—from student to confident professional—has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing her as a powerful woman/craftswoman at TISE, now firmly planted in the industry, was a real reminder of what’s possible when opportunity meets support.

That moment came into even sharper focus at the 2026 FCEF Summit, where she took the stage and shared her story with the audience. She spoke honestly about taking a leap into the trades, the challenges she faced and how training opened doors she didn’t always know were there. Her message resonated deeply—not just because of where she started, but because of where she’s going. It was one of those moments that makes the room pause and really listen.

The Summit panel itself reflected the collaborative spirit of our industry. Each panelist brought a unique perspective—education partners who are on the front lines of workforce development, industry leaders who understand the evolving needs of employers and advocates who are committed to creating clear, sustainable career pathways. Together, they painted a realistic but hopeful picture of where flooring is headed and what it will take to get there. Their shared commitment to training, mentorship and long-term investment reinforced that no one does this work alone.

Beyond the scheduled meetings and sessions, some of the most impactful moments happened in between—quick conversations in hallways, impromptu check-ins on the show floor, and shared reflections over coffee. These are the moments where ideas turn into action and where trust continues to grow. TISE creates space for honest dialogue about what’s working, what’s not and where we need to focus our energy next. It’s where collaboration feels natural, not forced, and where the industry shows up with a shared purpose.

Throughout the week, conversations with industry leaders and partner organizations continued to build momentum. These weren’t just surface-level check-ins—they were meaningful discussions about how we keep moving forward together. From expanding training access to strengthening pipelines into the industry, the message was clear: partnership is not optional, it’s essential. The continued willingness of these organizations to stand alongside FCEF speaks volumes about what we can accomplish collectively.

At its core, the flooring industry runs on relationships—it always has. Walking away from 2026 TISE, I felt grounded, energized and reminded that while products and trends may change, the backbone of this industry—its people and relationships—remains solid. And that’s something worth coming together for every single year.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.