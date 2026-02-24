Tips to overcome common staff problems in the trade

In the fast-paced and competitive floor covering industry, effective teamwork among staff is not optional—it is essential. From installation crews and sales professionals to customer service and warehouse staff, every role contributes to project quality and customer satisfaction. When one employee loses steam, another often must pick up the work. If that transition is poorly handled or met with resistance, projects can quickly fall apart.

This reality leads many owners and managers to a familiar question: when a staff employee creates friction or slows progress, should he or she be let go? If the individual is honest and dependable, termination may not be the best answer. Hiring and training replacements is costly and time consuming, especially in a skilled trade like flooring. In many cases, what appears to be poor behavior is actually frustration, burnout or unmet needs. With the right leadership approach, these staff employees can often be turned into valuable contributors.

Before deciding to let someone go, leaders should take time to identify the underlying issue. Following are a few tips:

Open the lines of communication. Respectful, honest communication is the foundation of improvement. Instead of approaching issues with blame, invite employees into a conversation. Ask about the obstacles they face and listen without interrupting or judging. When employees feel heard, trust grows—and negative behavior often decreases simply because they feel supported.

Invest in training and development. Frustration often comes from feeling unprepared. As flooring products, tools and installation methods evolve, ongoing training is essential. Education in installation techniques, product knowledge and quality standards helps employees perform with confidence. Soft skills matter just as much. Training in communication, conflict resolution and customer service equips employees to handle stressful interactions more effectively, reducing tension both on jobsites and in showrooms.

Set clear expectations and give feedback. Unclear expectations are a major source of workplace conflict. Employees need to understand standards for jobsite behavior, customer communication, deadlines and teamwork. Clear expectations eliminate confusion and create accountability. In addition, acknowledge what employees do well and address issues constructively when improvement is needed. Reviewing installation quality or customer feedback helps employees understand that leadership is invested in their success—not just policing mistakes.

Encourage collaboration. Flooring projects depend on coordination. Fostering a collaborative environment builds respect and accountability. Shared goals, team problem solving and cross-department communication help employees see how their roles fit into the bigger picture. When individuals feel like part of a team, they are far more likely to support one another and contribute positively.

In an industry where precision, reliability and customer satisfaction drive success, investing in people pays off. With these strategies, even challenging employees can become dependable assets.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.