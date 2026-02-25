Surfaces ’26: Wood vendors showcase category’s finest attributes

Las Vegas—A cursory glance at all the hardwood flooring products making their debut at Surfaces last month made one thing crystal clear: the category is still very much alive and kicking despite ceding market share to competitive hard surfaces in recent years. Across the show floor, hardwood suppliers demonstrated both the visual characteristics and performance attributes of wood via product line extensions and entirely new rollouts.

Following are additional standouts from the show.

Upscale we go

Stanton, long a leader in the soft surface arena, continues its successful expansion across several hard surface categories. At Surfaces the company brought its signature upscale style to hardwood, showcasing a whopping 48 trendy styles in an all-engineered platform.

“The retailer gets everything they want from these 48 styles displayed in a retail setting really screams luxury,” said Arthur Scheel, regional vice president of hard surface, Midwest. “In this display you’ll find traditional hickory, a nice warmer brown with a little bit of red undertone and six really just clean white oak products on a 9 x 16 platform with a 3mm plain-sawn face and really nice finish—all prime grade hardwood. This entire program gives that look of oiled hardwood but with the durability of finish that consumers are seeking.”

But perhaps the best part, according to Scheel, is the products are within reach for mainstream consumers seeking a high-end visual. “Entering the hardwood category with products that convey a high-end feel has been a huge success for us, but we realize not every retailer can fit this mold,” he explained. “So this year we’ve launched what we would call the ‘entry price point into premium.’ This way retailers can take advantage of the entire experience.”

Other major brands are also focusing on the upper-middle to higher end of the spectrum. At the Fabrica, Lux, MSI and Urbanfloor booth spaces, for example, the spotlight shined brightly on luxury, wide-plank options designed to command a premium price.

“The highlight in hardwood at our booth this year is our Chateau collection, our No. 1 collection in all of Fabrica,” said Amy Tucker, director of hard surfaces, Fabrica. “With our three bestselling colors in that collection, we’re offering a herringbone pattern, which can be installed as an accent, basket weave—any of those things the retailer needs to make a beautiful floor for your customer.”

Meanwhile the company’s popular Manor collection gets three new colors in slimmed down, 4½-inch-wide planks. “The narrow planks are becoming popular again,” Tucker said.

Lux, which initially made a splash in the waterproof WPC/SPC arenas, introduced its first engineered hardwood offering, The Woodrow, at the show. The line debuts in two formats: a 7.5-inch-wide x 9/16-inch-thick plank in random lengths up to 75 inches and a 3mm wear layer; and a 9.5-inch-wide plank in a 5/8 thickness and a 4mm wear layer. One is positioned as an entry-level offering, while the other targets a higher price tier. Both are available in three colors.

“This wood program nearly completes the hard surface floor covering category at Lux,” said Jesse Woodrow, chief operating officer. “It’s competitive. It’s aggressive.”

Another company making its engineered wood debut is Tarkett Home. At Surfaces 2026 the company took the wraps off a new line that plays to the company’s French heritage. It features a 4mm European oak wear layer in an overall thickness of 9/16 inches.

“It’s a great premium engineered wood product available in both a more traditional 3-inch-wide plank, a larger, 9-inch-wide plank and in a herringbone design,” said Jason Surratt, president. “It just looks phenomenal.”

Eye on pattern

The popularity of classic hardwood patterns was also on display in droves at Surfaces. The Urbanfloor space, for example, featured a sprawling installation of Savona—a 9 ½-inch-wide collection rendered in an eye-catching herringbone design. Named after the famed Italian port city, Savona combines Old-World charm with modern elements of urban life. MSRP for Savona is $10-$12 per square foot. “We’re seeing a return to classic designs but also renewed interest in hand-scraped looks,” said Jimmy Setiawan, president and CEO. “It’s a very high-end look that’s suitable for custom home builds.”

At the MSI space, all eyes were on updates to its popular W series. This included a McCarran Reserve, a new line that Fallon Crawford, sales director, called an “elevated version of the original McCarran” which features the same color palette but in A- and B-level wood grades. “The visual is a lot cleaner, no knots or fills,” she said.

MSI also showcased a companion herringbone pattern. Measuring 5 x 24, this format adds striking architectural detail to any room, with each plank revealing delicate knots and refined grain variations that highlight the inherent beauty of authentic European wood, according to Crawford. “It’s one of the more exciting introductions in wood we’re showing this year.”

Performance enhancements

For others, the focal point was promoting advancements that improve hardwood’s performance. Case in point was the latest intros at the Preverco space. “One of the key highlights was our new finish, which generated very positive feedback from customers,” said Keven Gaudreault, marketing director. “This latest formulation is more durable than previous versions while also offering enhanced flexibility to better absorb scratches and impacts. In everyday household situations, it helps minimize visible damage compared to many competing products, reducing the appearance of white scratch marks, dents or even finish that cracks upon impact.”