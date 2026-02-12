Surfaces ’26: Exhibitors go big and bold with latest wood intros

By Reginald Tucker
(Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a series recapping the hardwood highlights from Surfaces.)

The hardwood flooring category may have ceded market share to look-alike floors in recent years, but it remains one of the more aspirational flooring products available today. That’s why manufacturers, suppliers and importers continue to roll out exciting new offerings and line expansions that cater to the hardwood enthusiast.

Following is an overview of some of the standouts from Surfaces 2026:

Milton Goodwin, AHF Products
Milton Goodwin, AHF Products’ vice president, showcases the latest additions to the venerable Hartco brand.

AHF Products

From Bruce to Hartco to Robbins and more, AHF Products sought to leverage its storied legacy in the competitive hardwood arena. Some standouts from the show included: a select-grade, premium offering under the Hartco banner. Made in Turney, Tenn., the newlines comes in a 7.5-inch-wide format and features a 3mm top layer.

“This product is designed to go after the middle to higher-end clientele looking for a beautiful, American-made hardwood floor,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president. AHF Products also showcased a line of solid offerings under the Hartco brand.

But the bell of the proverbial ball was a line from Bruce called Natural Reflections, a 5/16-inch-thick, 3 ¼ inch-wide plank that is exclusive to the company, according to AHF Products.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex hardwood
Anderson Tuftex, the high-end brand, has been updated with several trendy new wood visuals.

Artisan Oak and Valencia Walnut are the latest introductions from the high-end Anderson Tuftex brand. The new line channels the spirit of Old-World craftsmanship through hand-hewn textures, timeworn edges and a naturally aged patina. Crafted from 7.5-inch-wide planks with a rich oil finish, this white oak flooring is offered in a palette of five colors inspired by weathered stone, oak beams and heirloom pieces.

Valencia Walnut features a smooth texture, high variation and reactive stains that aim to highlight its natural movement. The collection comes in six soft tones. “We’ve already been showcasing these products around the country the last couple of weeks, and our customers are very excited,” said Ryan Powell, vice president of retail, Shaw Industries.

Cali

Cali hardwood 2026
Mike Belprez and Laura Nieto display the progression of its wine-barrel-themed hardwood flooring products, including the new First Press line.

At Surfaces 2024, Cali took the wraps off the Barrel collection, followed by its sister Varietals line in 2025. This year it followed up with a step-product called First Press—a nod to the quality of the grapes utilized in wine making. Mike Belprez, director, product management and innovation, explained: “All of the Cali hardwoods are themed after California wine country and the art of winemaking. There’s a process in winemaking where you literally take the first press of a specific one kind of grape. It’s literal the first squeeze, and that gets you the finest expression of that grape for a pure wine. That analogy works really well for us as First Press the finest expression of European white oak.”

HF Design

Alex Shaolpour, president of HF Design,
Alex Shaolpour, president of HF Design, displaying the company’s new upscale Signature Reserve wood line.

In recent years HF Design has expanded its portfolio to include waterproof laminate and rigid core products, but it’s heart and soul is still firmly planted in hardwood, especially the high-end variety. At Surfaces the company showcased Signature Reserve, a lineup of 9.5-, 10- and 12-inch wide boards featuring various grading options and thermally treated colors.

“With this line we went wider, longer a little bit cleaner on the grading,” said Alex Shaoulpour, HF Design president. “It’s all European white oak in colors ranging from light, medium tones to warm browns with a low-luster urethane finish.” MSRP is $9-$10 per square foot.

Johnson Hardwood

Billy Ko, CEO of Johnson Hardwood Floors, introduces the initial colors available in the company’s new Coastal Collection.

Over the years Johnson Hardwood has evolved into a multi-category player, expanding its offerings to include high-performance laminate and rigid core. But at Surfaces 2026 it reminded retailers and distributors that it still has its pulse on the hardwood flooring market. Hence the introduction of the new Coastal Series, an offering of wide/long boards designed to make a dramatic statement in the home. More importantly, Coastal Collection offers trade-up opportunities for the retailers. “We wanted to bring this collection to our dealers to able to make good profit and better margins,” said Billy Ko, CEO.

Kährs

Kährs showcased several eye-catching engineered hardwood flooring products at its booth space this year. Standout launches included new additions to its popular Canvas collection, which gets eight trendy new colors and an upgrade from a 5-inch-wide format to a 7 3/8-inch-wide platform.

Renee Tester Littleton, director of marketing, Kährs
Renee Tester Littleton, director of marketing, Kährs, shows off the new additions to its popular Canvas collection

Kährs also showcased upgrades to its engineered Life Authentic line, which features a real wood veneer on an HDF core platform. “It’s a little wider, a little bit longer and we’ve added a little bit of wire brushing on it,” said Renee Tester Littleton, director of marketing. The line also comes in a herringbone pattern.

The latest line extensions hearken back to its long legacy of quality Swedish wood flooring manufacturing. “The key message we’re hitting on this year is the breadth of our product assortment,” Tester Littleton said. “We’ve been around since 1857 with our quality Swedish hardwood engineered flooring products. We’re the inventor of engineered hardwood floors.”

Look for more Surfaces coverage in the next issue of FCNews.

