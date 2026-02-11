Capital Carpet & Flooring acquires Business Interiors Floor Covering

Boston—Capital Carpet & Flooring announced the acquisition of Business Interiors Floor Covering, strengthening its leadership position in New England’s commercial flooring market.

The move unites two established names in commercial flooring. Capital Carpet brings decades of service excellence. Business Interiors Floor Covering adds specialized expertise in corporate and high-profile environments, including luxury hotels, law firms and biotechnology facilities.

Expanding operations and capabilities

Capital Carpet has served the New England commercial and institutional markets for more than 30 years. The company built its reputation on customer satisfaction and project execution.

Its portfolio includes projects for the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Encore Boston Harbor. It has also completed work for MIT, Boston EMS, the Massachusetts Convention Center and Logan Airport. The company is known for clear communication. It has earned a reputation for quality workmanship across a range of surfaces. Those include carpet, ceramic tile and polished concrete.

The acquisition adds Business Interiors Floor Covering’s 40,000-square-foot facility to Capital Carpet’s operations. The added space will centralize logistics and inventory management. Company leaders said the expanded footprint will support larger material staging and faster mobilization on complex projects.

“This acquisition allows both companies to strengthen resources, expand capabilities and better serve our customers and partners, while preserving the values and service standards that we have strived for,” Capital Carpet leadership said.

Positioning for long-term growth

Company officials said the combined organization will focus on sustainable, durable and design-forward flooring solutions as market demands evolve.

Capital Carpet will continue guiding architects, general contractors and facility managers through each phase of the flooring lifecycle, including specification, procurement, installation and maintenance.

The acquisition marks the company’s latest step in expanding its regional presence and reinforcing its role as a full-service commercial flooring partner in New England.