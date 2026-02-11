Surfaces ’26: Supporting retail with strategy makes its mark

Las Vegas—For the resilient flooring category—and others, too—TISE 2026 served as a bold reminder that the customer is king. No longer is newness in product the gold standard of innovation. No longer is advancement in size, shape and color where the bar is set.

Across product subcategories, suppliers leaned heavily into innovation designed to remove friction from the buying journey. New display systems prioritized clarity over clutter, helping retailers guide customers through increasingly complex assortments, while advancements in whole-home design continued to bridge the gap between imagination and reality.

The goal was clear: make it easier for consumers to shop—and easier for sales teams to close.

A one-stop shop assortment

A major theme at this year’s show within the resilient category was the shift from one-off product launches to cohesive, full-assortment strategies designed to simplify the selling process. By presenting coordinated collections across price points, visuals and performance tiers, manufacturers aimed to help retailers guide consumers toward faster decisions.

Mannington, for example, expanded its Adura Selling Solution to provide a one-stop-shop assortment for its retail customers while also putting more emphasis on its move-up line Adura Apex and unveiling its new value brand Adura Pro.

“We’re expanding the brand of our business,” said Al Boulogne, senior vice president, residential product & marketing. “Adura Apex is getting a very significant product launch this year; and Adura Pro is a brand-new concept for us. We want Adura to be the flagship brand for all of these collections.”

The new Adura Pro line is touted as a standalone line with 12 visuals available in both a SPC and loose lay construction for a single value price point. The evolution of the Adura brand is positioned to provide Mannington’s retail customers with the solutions they may need for any project and any customer.

Mohawk is providing that one-stop solution in the form of its new Whitmore Terrace multi-platform line. The line is available in formats suitable for multi-family, commercial and retail residential. What’s more, there are options in loose lay and rigid constructions.

“One thing we’ve done that people are really liking is everything coordinates,” said Sarah Duncan, Mohawk’s senior product manager, resilient. “We made it where you’ve got four tiles and eight woods and it’s a whole-home solution. If they want to match a tile, they can match it with any of the woods in the assortment. The other thing we’ve done to help from a consumer standpoint is we’ve added a wear layer sample so you can actually feel the difference between the wear layers—consumers can finally understand what that means and what warranties they’re getting with each of those; it does actually feel very, very different between the different options.”

At COREtec, the big news on the resilient side was the expansion of its PetPerfect platform from soft surface into hard surface, which includes resilient, laminate and hardwood. “We just introduced a new product called Briard that is made domestically at our plant RP in Ringgold,” said Rod MacLeod, senior product director, Shaw Industries. “What sets it apart is we’ve got a proprietary Paw Defense technology that gives it 50% more scratch coating. Through a lot of our consumer research and market research, really a lot of consumers out there have pets. They’re not just concerned about waterproof, they want to make sure it’s going to stand up to their Great Dane. We have Pet Perfect hardwood and then laminate as well. So it’s a complete bundle package.”

Briard SPC features authentic oak and maple looks in ten colors designed to help camouflage pet hair.

For AHF that one-stop shop approach starts domestically. With the acquisition of the Cartersville, Ga., plant in 2025, AHF now manufacturers nearly every subcategory of resilient flooring in the U.S. “We make a lot of really unique products here,” said Drew Wiley, director, product management. “Alterna, an engineered stone. We make that in Kankakee, Ill. We’re the leaders in the VCT space by far [also made in Kankakee]. We make residential sheet in Lancaster, Pa. We make a unique product called American Personality Pro, which is a no acclimation LVT, in Lancaster. We make commercial/residential LVT in Lancaster, and we are launching a commercial 4.5mm loose lay in Lancaster as well. We see [loose lay/glue down] as a big growth category and there’s a void of domestic suppliers for that product. Most of that’s coming from Asia, and we are making that product in Lancaster. So we’re on the front end of innovation as well as domestic supply.”

Not to mention the 200-plus-million-square-feet of rigid core capacity the company now owns in Cartersville. “We’re really excited to bring our customers our Armstrong Flooring HDPC from Cartersville,” Wiley said.

Merchandising that matters

New merchandising systems took center stage at the show, all aimed at simplifying the buying and selling journey as well. Suppliers unveiled streamlined displays that group products by performance, application and/or price point rather than overwhelming shoppers with endless options. The result, they said, is a more intuitive showroom experience designed to ease the decision process.

MSI had a sneak peek of its new display system, a branding wall designed to showcase its waterproof solutions across categories. “We’ve got the products down,” said David Raymond, senior director of sales and marketing. “Last year we launched the most product we’ve launched in 50 years; the focus was product. Now we’re really working on developing our sales processes and asking how can we now come to the market as MSI 2.0 as this up-market, full line, powerhouse distribution manufacturer?”

The branding wall is designed to help do just that. “We have seen a major tangible selling experience be a success. There’s been a ton of information lately talking about how consumers really don’t want specs anymore. They want to be told a story. This is that tangible storytelling. And this can be done custom. It’s a great for RSAs to tell a tangible, waterproof story.”

Mohawk, too, unveiled an eye-catching new display system—the Worry-Free Hard Surface Destination. “We’re not standing still,” said Adam Ward vice president, resilient. “We’re trying to take share in the market. We’re trying to give our partners the kind of products and solutions to do that. One of the things we’re proud of is this [display]. Listening to what our customer wants, this really shows the breadth of hard surface products—from Revwood to PureTech to SolidTech—that really make Mohawk a [leader].”

International Floor Company also expanded its Canopy brand with the idea of one-stop shopping—and an easy sales journey—in mind. “We launched Canopy WPC in a 15mm, a 12mm and an 8mm. Now we’ve added to the 12mm and to the 8mm from a bevel technology and design perspective, but also to ensure that the retail partner has a full assortment from good, better, best, and from value to premium,” explained Julien Dossche, CEO. “So it really keeps that consumer and the RSA at our display. You’re not having to shop around and lose that connection with that consumer.”

The company unveiled its latest display that provides access to each of these pricing and performance tiers—including a new entry-level price point. “This gives them a one-stop shop and we’re continuing that easy solution,” said Greg Wrenn, vice president. “Every single tower inside this display is a price point to make it very, very easy for the RSAs to qualify the consumers and take them right where they need to be.”

Shop aesthetics, not specs

Today’s consumers shop by design themes rather than product specifications, gravitating toward looks that reflect their personal style before considering construction details. For retailers, this purchasing habit brought to light the importance of curated displays and visualization tools but it also pushed storytelling to the forefront—and the importance of helping customers connect emotionally while guiding them toward informed decisions. And that storytelling piece of the puzzle was absolutely on hand at TISE 2026.

Take Karndean, for example. Last year the resilient powerhouse unveiled its Karndean Aesthetics concept, which curates its expansive product line into aesthetic touch points that consumers can use as inspiration to find the product they’re looking for.

“Karndean Aesthetics kicks off the year for us,” said Kathy Linden, vice president, marketing. “We’ve had retailers really adopt the concept and say this is easier. This is helpful. This is a great starting off point. Everybody walks into a flooring store and you’re just bombarded with hundreds of floors. How do you pick the right one? That’s overwhelming as a consumer—and even as an RSA. How do you dig in to help them find their perfect floor? So we are working to give them even more assets. There is a lot of fun stuff to come this year.”

Retail partners already embracing Karndean Aesthetics are reeping the benefits. “We can see the light bulb going off,” said Julie Thomas, senior retail channel manager. “It’s helpful because a lot of people don’t know ‘Ok, I need a mid-tone brown that’s going to work with my couch that I’ve had for five years.’ But they know, ‘Well, I want to come to my living room, and I want it to be a reflection of me. I like bright pops of color. I like to have fun. I like to entertain.’ And that RSA feels like they have the answers to help now.”

There are 18 colors in each collection: Dopa Mine, Luma and Senti. Each collection features a mix of existing colors and 17 new SKUs that are launching this year. Those include new striking stone and wood visuals that support Karndean’s design-forward approach to resilient flooring.

Novalis offered up its whole-home approach to product selection by introducing four new Collections by Novalis: Portside, Well Grounded, Future Forward, Tailored Traditions.

“This is our opportunity to really highlight what we feel are those macro trends that have some staying power and that we feel our customers should be investing in,” said Kimberly Hill, vice president, product and marketing. “We picked four of them this year, and we also brought back the whole-home approach to design, meaning that we are coordinating planks and tiles to really give her that solution upfront.”

Portside follows the coastal trend, and features press bevel products along with high gloss marbles. Well Grounded focuses on that holistic approach to wellness. Products not only look clean but are clean. “It is a trend that we’ve been seeing for years and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down,” Hill said. “Natural looks, natural design.”

Future Forward is all about metallics; the Modern trend with structured silhouettes and wearable tech. And Tailored Traditions features the company’s new eye-catching parquet as it focuses on old-world style with new innovation.