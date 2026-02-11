FCNews Fantasy Football winners named

Huntington, N.Y.—FCNews and team manager Dustin Aaronson defeated Mohawk and manager Kevin Tanenbaum, 132-112, to take home the top prize of $15,000 in the 2025 FCNews Fantasy Football for a Cause charity league. FCNews was playing for the Parsons Drama Club, while Mohawk’s runner-up finish earned $10,000 for Hero Agriculture.

When weekly prizes were taken into account, FCNews picked up $17,500 for the Parsons Drama Club and Mohawk earned $12,500 for Hero Agriculture.

In the competition for third and fourth places, Mannington defeated Schattdecor, 92-79. Mannington was playing for Feeding America, while Schattdecor was playing for Eagle’s Wings. For the season, both Mannington and Schattdecor’s efforts were worth $8,000 to their respective causes.

FCNews, Mohawk and Mannington all posted 10-4 records during the regular season. The Parsons Drama Club is a newly launched 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of actors through scholarships, mentorship and professional training opportunities. Parsons Drama Club is building a supportive community where young performers can grow their craft, find belonging and stay inspired between auditions. Through its partnership with John D’Aquino’s Camp Hollywood, it connects students with top-tier guidance and real-world opportunities that nurture both their talent and confidence.

Founded by mother-daughter duo Adriana and Stella Parsons, the nonprofit was created to address a familiar industry challenge. Talented actors outside of Los Angeles often struggle to find safe, credible instruction without navigating costly or risky systems. Parsons Drama Club tackles that gap through vetted partnerships and scholarships with established training programs rather than direct funding, prioritizing accountability and long-term impact.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2025, Parsons Drama Club recently expanded into Arizona. “Arizona is home to so many talented young performers who deserve access to the same level of training available in major entertainment hubs,” said co-founder Adriana Parsons. “Our goal is to build meaningful opportunities for artists and families who may not have a direct line into the industry.”

The founders selected Arizona for their first regional expansion due to the growing number of young performers training locally but lacking exposure to industry-caliber coaching. Leading the Arizona programming is veteran actor and acting coach John D’Aquino, whose credits include Hannah Montana, Cory in the House, Seinfeld, NCIS and CSI. His comedy and on-camera audition techniques are widely taught across Hollywood and at major studios, including the Disney Channel. “Training shouldn’t be limited by geography,” D’Aquino said. “I’m excited to work with Parsons Drama Club because we share the same dedication to integrity, excellence and preparing actors for real-world success.”

Hero Agriculture was founded in 2020 by Mike Reynolds following his long recovery from a traumatic brain injury during his deployment in Iraq as an Army medic. During this time, he volunteered at a farm and discovered his purpose in the work. He founded Hero Agriculture to offer the same to other veterans, using farming to help them find hope, heal and build purposeful lives that make tomorrow worth living. In 2023, Hero Agriculture was gifted a donation of $100,000 by Tunnel to Towers at a Mohawk Veteran’s Day event to help build a structure to house and train veterans suffering from mental illness on topics like crop planning and management, canning, egg candling and small engine and large farm equipment repair.

Third- and fourth-place winners

Third-place winner Mannington supported Feeding America, a national non-profit that works to end hunger by operating a network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs across the U.S.

Schattdecor raised $8,000 for Eagle’s Wings. The charity is comprised of community volunteers in St. Charles County, Mo., committed to serving children who are in need. By providing children with some basic necessities, the organization hopes to build their self-esteem, self-con-fidence and self-worth allowing them to be successful in school and in life.