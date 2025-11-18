FCNews’ annual Fantasy Football for a Cause

Ten games into the 2025 FCNews Fantasy Football for a Cause season and it’s still anyone’s championship.

Team Mohawk is currently in the lead with an 8-2 record, albeit with just a two-game lead over five teams. The teams closest to Mohawk are FCNews, Mannington, AHF Products, Southwind and Dillabaugh Flooring, all with 6-4 records.

As was the case last year, parity continues to reign supreme as three additional teams—America’s Floor Source, Schattdecor and Tarkett—stand at 5-5, still within reach of first place.

Below those three are Consolidated Flooring, All Surfaces and Spartan Surfaces, all with 4-6 records—and all with hopes of the top prize.

To this point, almost every team has won at least $500 for their respective causes via weekly prizes. The leader is All Surfaces, which has garnered $2,500 for Housing First Foundation/21 Roots Farm. Mohawk has won $2,000 for Hero Agriculture; FCNews $2,000 for Parsons Drama Club; Southwind $2,000 for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF); and Schattdecor $2,000 for Eagle’s Wings.

In addition, Mannington, AHF Products, Dillabaugh and Tarkett have netted $1,000 each for Feeding America, Wounded Warriors, Mission Aviation Fellowship and ASPCA, respectively.

Following is more information on the respective charities currently supported by this year’s players:

AFS: St. Jude Children’s Hospital

St. Jude is dedicated to treating kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In addition to patient treatment, St. Jude is focused on cutting-edge research to help us better understand pediatric cancer and how to treat it. Each day it is working toward a cure, so every child who comes to the organization can be given their best chance to grow up. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of its founder, Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

AHF: Wounded Warriors Project

Wounded Warrior Project is the nation’s leading veterans service organization dedicated to improving the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill and injured veterans, service members and their families. Its innovative programs and life-changing services strengthen mental, physical, emotional and financial wellness—empowering warriors and their loved ones to thrive while helping prevent veteran suicide. Every day, it helps wounded warriors find renewed purpose, build connections in their communities and provide vital support to their families and caregivers. Beyond offering critical resources, it advocates for veterans’ needs with government policymakers and community leaders, shares expertise with healthcare partners and raises public awareness of their service, sacrifice and resilience. Thanks to the generosity of its donors and partners, all WWP programs and services are offered at no cost to warriors and their families.

All Surfaces: Housing First Foundation

The Housing First Minnesota Foundation is the charitable arm of Housing First Minnesota, an association of builders, remodelers, suppliers and trade partners who contribute and volunteer their expertise and time to end homelessness. The Housing First Minnesota Foundation, in affiliation with HomeAid America, utilizes the talents and resources of the association’s member builders, remodelers, suppliers and volunteers to build, renovate and/or repair shelter housing facilities in the Twin Cities area.

Consolidated Flooring: Friends of St. Dominic’s

Friends of St. Dominic’s is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others who believe there is a better tomorrow for every child.

Dillabaugh’s Flooring America: Mission Aviation Fellowship

Each year, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) provides aviation services to more than 400 mission agencies, churches and humanitarian organizations around the world. Without MAF, some of these organizations would be unable to reach the people they serve. Through these partnerships, MAF connects isolated people with vital services and goods while sharing the love of Christ in a tangible way. Millions of people around the world live cut-off from all this and more by either geographic barriers—like jungles, mountains and deserts—or by social, political or religious barriers. MAF’s vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ.

IFC: Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF)

The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) was established to support the floor covering industry in several ways depending on the current needs of the industry. The mission of the FCEF is to bring awareness to the opportunities in the flooring industry, recruit new talent, aid in the funding of the student’s education and facilitate job placement for these individuals into flooring industry careers. Currently, the organization is partnered with 33 colleges across 16 states and two countries to teach its basic floor covering installation program. These programs are reaching a new generation of young people who may never have considered flooring as a career. Each student the organization engages represents potential for every business in the floor covering industry.

Floor Covering News: Parsons Drama Club

The Parsons Drama Club is a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of actors through scholarships, mentorship and professional training opportunities. Parsons Drama Club is building a supportive community where young performers can grow their craft, find belonging and stay inspired between auditions. Through its partnership with John D’Aquino’s Camp Hollywood, it connects students with top-tier guidance and real-world opportunities that nurture both their talent and confidence.

Mannington: Feeding America Feeding

America is a national non-profit organization that works to end hunger by operating a network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs across the United States. Its mission is to provide food and resources to people in need by sourcing food donations, advocating for hunger-related policies and distributing food to millions through its partner organizations. The organization rescues billions of pounds of food that would otherwise be wasted and distributes it to people in need. Feeding America also works with policymakers to support laws that improve food security and access to food assistance programs.

Mohawk: Hero Agriculture

Hero Agriculture, Calhoun, Ga., was founded in 2020 by Mike Reynolds following his long recovery from a traumatic brain injury during his deployment in Iraq as an Army medic. During this time, he volunteered at a farm and discovered his purpose in the work. He founded Hero Agriculture to offer the same to other veterans, using farming to help them find hope, heal and build purposeful lives that make tomorrow worth living. In 2023, Hero Agriculture was gifted a donation of $100,000 by Tunnel to Towers at a Mohawk Veteran’s Day event to help build a structure to house and train veterans suffering from mental illness and PTSD on topics like crop planning and management, canning, egg candling and small engine and large farm equipment repair.

Schattdecor: Eagle’s Wings

Dedicated community volunteers in St. Charles County, Mo., committed to serving children who are in need. By providing children with some basic necessities – clothes, shoes, coats, etc., the organization hopes to build their self-esteem, self-con-fidence and self-worth allowing them to be successful in school and in life. Twice per year, once in the fall and again in the spring, Ea-gle’s Wings brings shopping days to the children it serves. It sets up “shops” in a school classroom where the children come shop for free.

Southwind: Floor Covering Industry Foundation

The Floor Covering Industry Foundation gets families back on their feet when battling catastrophic injuries, severe disabilities, or other life-altering medical crises. Founded in 1981 by industry leaders, the 501(c)3 charitable non-profit helps those who have worked in the floor covering indus-try by providing direct grants for medical care, medications, med-ical supplies, and other expenses directly related to beneficiary care, as well such as food, shelter and utilities.

Spartan Surfaces: Harford Family House

Since 1989, Harford Family House has provided housing, support and resources to more than 2,000 people in 700 families struggling with homelessness in Harford County. By merging with Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United (FCCAU), the charity is able to serve local families in need of assistance via the Wel-come One Emergency Shelter. This includes: clean linens, a locker, access to showers and laundry facilities, three meals and professional case-management services.

Tarkett: ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), founded in 1866, was the first humane society to be established in North America and is one of the largest in the world today. Headquartered in New York City, the organization was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment at the hands of humans and must be protected under the law. ASPCA maintains a strong local presence, but it also supports programs that extend across the country.

TrueTouch: 4ocean, One Tree Planted

4ocean works to end the ocean plastic crisis by removing trash from coastlines, rivers and oceans, and then using that recovered plastic to create prod-ucts like bracelets, drinkware and apparel. For each product purchased, the company removes a set amount of trash, funding large-scale cleanups and supporting living-wage jobs in coastal com-munities. One Tree Planted is a non-profit that makes it simple to plant trees around the world to restore forests, create habitats and provide jobs. For ev-ery dollar donated, it plants one tree and partners with local organizations to plant them in various regions, supporting reforestation projects, wildlife conservation and community benefits.