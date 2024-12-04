FCNews’ highlights annual Fantasy Football for a Cause progress

Eleven weeks into the 2025 FCNews Fantasy Football for a Cause season and it’s anyone’s championship. Parity has reigned supreme this year as just about every one of the 12 teams is still alive for a playoff berth and the first-place prize.

There is a four-way tie at the top of the standings with All Surfaces, Consolidated Flooring, Mannington and Tarkett all at 7-4. After dominating the first seven weeks of the year with a 6-1 record, Team Mannington has come back to the pack after losing three of its last four games. At the other end of the spectrum, both Consolidated and Tarkett have won four of their last five to pull into a first-place tie. Meanwhile, All Surfaces has been among the leaders all year on the strength of having scored the most points in the league.

Aside from the four teams at the top of the standings, no less than five other teams are only two games back.

To this point, almost every team has won at least $500 for their respective causes via weekly prizes. Shaw has already won $3,500 for St. Jude, a cause they have supported for years. All Surfaces has garnered $3,000 for the Housing First Foundation of Minnesota. Spartan Surfaces and IFC have won $2,000 for Harford Family House of Aberdeen, Md., and FCEF, respectively. And the efforts of Consolidated Flooring has netted $1,500 for Friends of St. Dominic’s.

Following is more information on the respective charities:

All Surfaces: Housing First Foundation

The Housing First Minnesota Foundation is the charitable arm of Housing First Minnesota, an association of builders, remodelers, suppliers and trade partners who contribute and volunteer their expertise and time to end homelessness. The Housing First Minnesota Foundation, in affiliation with HomeAid America, utilizes the talents and resources of the association’s member builders, remodelers, suppliers and volunteers to build, renovate and/or repair shelter housing facilities in the Twin Cities area.

Consolidated Flooring: Friends of St. Dominic’s

Friends of St. Dominic’s is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others who believe there is a better tomorrow for every child.

Dillabaugh’s Flooring America: Mission Aviation Fellowship

Each year, Mission Aviation Fellowship, MAF, provides aviation services to more than 400 mission agencies, churches and humanitarian organizations around the world. With- out MAF, some of these organizations would be unable to reach the people they serve. Through these partnerships, MAF connects isolated people with vital services and goods while sharing the love of Christ in a tangible way. Millions of people around the world live cut-off from all this and more by either geographic barriers—like jungles, mountains and deserts—or by social, political or religious barriers. MAF’s vision is to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ.

Floor Covering News: Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation research strategy aims to close the gaps in knowledge about Parkinson’s—from its basic biology to its impact on the brain and its effects on people. It works to accelerate its findings, quickly applying them to improved treatments and care today. The foundation works to improve the standard of care for everyone with Parkinson’s. When people with Parkinson’s receive care that puts them first and engages their care partners, they can better manage their symptoms and experience a higher quality of life.

The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) was established to support the floor covering industry in several ways depending on the current needs of the industry. The mission of the FCEF is to bring awareness to the opportunities in the flooring industry, recruit new talent, aid in the funding of the student’s education and facilitate job placement for these individuals into flooring industry careers.

Mannington: The Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was founded by Gary Sinise, actor and 40-year advocate for the Armed Forces. The charity provides various programs dedicated to active duty, veterans, first responders and their families. The R.I.S.E program specifically builds specially adapted “smart homes” for those who were wounded serving their country. Not only are the homes customized to the needs of each family but they are mortgage free. Additionally, R.I.S.E provides home modifications and adapted vehicles.

ONIT Worldwide: Alzheimers’ Foundation of America

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. AFA operates a national toll-free helpline (866.232.8484), staffed entirely by licensed social workers, which provides support and assistance to callers, as well as connect them with resources in their area, no matter where in the United States they live.

Republic Floor: Hatzalah South Florida Medical Services

Hatzalah South Florida Emergency Medical Services is a volunteer, not-for-profit organization with a mission to improve medical outcomes and save lives. By augmenting existing emergency medical services with over 250 community-based, state-certified EMT and paramedic volunteer responders and dispatchers, Hatzalah South Florida provides emergency response in neighborhoods across South Florida. The group operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year—all at no charge for either care or transport.

St. Jude is dedicated to treating kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In addition to patient treatment, St. Jude is focused on cutting-edge research to help us better understand pediatric cancer and how to treat it. Each day, it is working toward a cure, so every child who comes to the organization can be given their best chance to grow up. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of its founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

Spartan Surfaces: Harford Family House

Since 1989, Harford Family House has provided housing, support and resources to more than 2,000 people in 700 families struggling with homelessness in Harford County. By merging with Faith Communities and Civic Agencies United (FCCAU), the charity is able to serve local families in need of assistance via the Welcome One Emergency Shelter. This includes: clean linens, a locker, access to showers and laundry facilities, three meals and professional case-management services.

Tarkett: ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), founded in 1866, was the first humane society to be established in North America and is one of the largest in the world today. Headquartered in New York City, the organization was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment at the hands of humans and must be protected under the law. ASPCA maintains a strong local presence, but it also supports programs that extend across the country.

United Surfaces: The United Way

United Way seeks to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. True to its founding spirit, whenever there is a need in its communities, United Way is there. It brings a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. The organization’s reach across tens of thousands of communities means it can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world.