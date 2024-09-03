FCEF, IFC partner on new donation program

The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced a partnership with International Flooring Company (IFC) in which IFC will donate one penny per square foot to FCEF for every product sold from its Canopy Floors collection. It’s all part of a donation program to assist in addressing the installation crisis.

Additionally, IFC’s retail partners will have the opportunity to support FCEF by opting to add an additional $0.01 per square foot to their Canopy Floors pricing. Retailers have the option to participate or opt out if they choose not to contribute. This additional cent per square foot will be included in the purchase price of the products and will be passed on to consumers through the retailer’s markup. IFC will collect both its own contribution and the retailers’ contributions, subsequently transferring these funds to the FCEF.

Jim Aaron, executive director of FCEF, called the collaboration a “game changer” as it marks a significant step forward in FCEF’s mission to recruit, scholarship and inspire the next generation of flooring professionals. “The Penny Donation program will provide crucial funding to expand our programs, allowing us to reach more aspiring professionals and equip them with the skills they need to succeed,” Aaron said. “While it’s just a penny when retailers participate en mass, the impact will be significant and very impactful.”

Through the Canopy Floors program and its exclusive dealer network, IFC said it is committed to fostering a collaborative partnership that establishes a fair and sustainable funding solution. “This partnership not only benefits our industry but also opens doors for countless individuals seeking rewarding careers,” said Julian Dossche, CEO of IFC. “Together, we can make a lasting impact on the future of flooring.”

The funds generated through the Penny Donation program will be used to:

Develop and expand training programs across the country.

Provide scholarships and financial assistance to students and trainees.

Enhance outreach efforts to attract new talent to the flooring industry.

Collaborate with schools, trade associations, etc., to promote careers in flooring.

There are an estimated 250 Canopy displays in the field now, with that number expected to grow to 500 by year end and to 1,000 to 1,200 in a few years.

Aaron credited FCEF board member Piet Dossche with creating a system that should make it easier for other suppliers to follow. “Piet is a trailblazer, and what he is doing with IFC is creating a family legacy,” he said. “He’s giving back, and we just hope others will follow in his example.”

IFC joins Cali as supplier contributors. In February, Cali introduced an online option for its retailer partners, allowing them to contribute an additional $0.01 per square foot on their Cali orders, directly funding FCEF’s recruitment initiatives.

Expanding its reach

FCEF announced that Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville, Ala., has launched a pilot “Skills for Success – Flooring Installation Technician” course—the first program of its kind in the region.

Offered at no cost to Alabama participants, the course is designed to prepare individuals for careers in flooring installation, combining online learning with hands-on labs led by experienced professionals.

Graduates will earn a recognized credential and gain connections with local employers, addressing the growing demand for skilled flooring technicians. The program, supported by the Alabama State Legislature, ACCS Innovation Center, FCEF and the U.S. Department of Labor, aims to bridge the skills gap in the industry. It will eventually be available statewide through the Alabama Community College System. Applications are open until Sept. 5, with the program concluding on Oct. 11.