Shaw’s St. Jude Heroes team achieves fundraising record

Memphis, Tenn.–Shaw Industries’ St. Jude Memphis Marathon Hero’s team has been named the top corporate fundraising team for the fifth year in a row. This year, the team raised more than $662,000 and counting to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Two hundred and twenty six Shaw associates, customers, vendors and family members united to form the Shaw running team here. Each participant actively engaged in individual fundraising efforts to contribute toward the team’s most ambitious goal to date. Since first participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend in 2014, Shaw’s St. Jude Heroes team has raised more than $2 million. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

“From humble beginnings 10 years ago to something that now engages so many of our associates and customers, our support of St. Jude is making a difference for families around the world,” said Curtis Callaway, Shaw’s St. Jude Marathon team captain. “And, it’s part of our culture at Shaw, where we take care of and support others. Our Heroes team is special and indicative of Shaw being both a great place to work and a partner that invites our customers to collaborate in creating a better future.”

Shaw’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital began in 2012 through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Program. Serving as a national sponsor and exclusive flooring provider for over 400 Dream Homes, Shaw has further supported St. Jude through initiatives such as the St. Jude Cushion Program and St. Jude Cleaner Program. With the support of Shaw customers, vendors and more, the company has contributed over $22 million to the fight against childhood cancer.