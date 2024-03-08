Shaw’s Fleurette Fitch receives Women MAKE Award

Dalton—Shaw’s Fleurette Fitch, senior quality director of soft surfaces, has been named a 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute—the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

“It is such an honor to receive this award from the Manufacturing Institute and to be part of their mission to inspire women to pursue careers in manufacturing,” Fitch said. “The Women MAKE Award is a humbling acknowledgment of the journey I’ve enjoyed in manufacturing. It’s a testament to the support and opportunities Shaw has provided me throughout my career. I’m deeply committed to paying it forward by mentoring other women in this industry and nurturing the talents of the next generation to create a more inclusive and innovative future for all.”

Fitch is a 25-year veteran of the manufacturing industry, with experience in nearly every level of operations from the factory floor to plant manager and beyond. Her efforts have ensured the highest quality products for our customers and improved associate safety and experience. In addition to her professional achievements, Fitch embodies Shaw’s vision of creating a better future for our people, customers and communities through dedicated service to her church, her alma mater and mentorship of women in manufacturing.

“Fleurette has made an indelible impact on our organization, our associates and our community,” said Amanda Edwards, vice president of enterprise excellence for Shaw Industries. “Her commitment to excellence is evident in all she does, including her efforts to inspire and uplift other women. I am privileged to work alongside her and delighted to see her honored in this way.”

The Women MAKE Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivate them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. On April 18, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.