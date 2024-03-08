Regupol introduces Upscale rubber collection

Lebanon, Penn.—Regupol, a manufacturer of a wide range of recycled rubber surfaces for sports and fitness and acoustic insulation, introduced Regupol Upscale, a collection of recycled rubber tiles and planks for commercial installations.

A blend of post-consumer tire rubber, post-industrial vibrant EPDM chips and low VOC binder, Upscale is available in two standard sizes: 4mm x 8 x 36 and 4mm x 12 x 24. Custom sizes and colors are also available. Regupol’s broad range of recycled rubber surfacing products also includes Revolution commercial flooring, Aktiv for sports and fitness applications and Sonus, which is ideal for impact sound insulation and vibration isolation. This new line of flooring offers designers and architects an innovative alternative to terrazzo, ceramic tile and luxury vinyl tile and plank.

“The beauty of a well-designed space comes from the materials and textures that combine in a cohesive design,” said Bill Neifert, Regupol America director of commercial flooring. “Designers can mix and match Regupol upscale tiles and planks to create an impactful space. Regupol has received high praise from customers and designers for knowing the true needs, wants, and requirements of the marketplace and delivering a product that meets and exceeds expectations.”

Upscale is available in 12 standard color combinations and features either a square or micro-bevel edge. Square-edged floors fit together flush, resulting in a smooth, sleek and seamless-looking transition. In contrast, the micro-bevel edge brings subtle texture and dimension to an interior space. The addition of a sealed finish can be applied at the factory or in the field, strengthening the tile’s defense against dirt and spills. Upscale’s combination of design capability and performance benefits makes it uniquely suited for education, corporate, retail, hospitality and healthcare environments.

From specialty flooring installations requiring anti-slip surfaces to general commercial spaces, Upscale is designed to deliver comfort under foot, slip resistance, acoustic performance, and simpler maintenance regimens. Additionally, densely patterned tones effectively mask scuffs and soil in busy commercial spaces.

“Specifying revolution and now Upscale also contributes to a healthier environment,” Neifert noted. “Each year, we reclaim millions of tires from landfills to make environmentally sound solutions for a wide range of industries. Recycling just four tires reduces CO2 emissions by 323 pounds, equivalent to the emissions from 18 gallons of gasoline.”