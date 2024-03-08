Mirage Hardwood Floors launches new color and grade

By FCNews Staff
Mirage Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage has added a new color in the Escape Collection as well as the Exclusive grade to its Muse and DreamVille collections.

“In response to increasing customer demand, we’ve expanded our product offerings to include the Exclusive grade, which has garnered greater interest compared to the Character grade,” said Jérôme Goulet, marketing director at Mirage. “Furthermore, we’re confident that Galena will meet the installation and design requirements of both daring and traditional customers while providing them with a timeless and sought-after look.”

The new color Galena has been added to the Escape Collection. This color comes in Engineered technology, in a 5-inch width and Classic technology, in 3 1/4-inch and 4 1/4-inch widths, available with the Cashmere finish.

In addition to this new color, Mirage Floors also launched the Exclusive grade in its DreamVille and Muse collections. This grade presents a clearer look than the Character grade but provides wood planks with some pronounced and nuanced coloration with a limited range of color variation.

Both the DreamVille and Muse collections boast eight trendy neutral colors available in TruBalance Lite technology, in 5-inch and 7-inch widths as well as 5-inch Herringbone and Lock technology, in a 5-inch width with the DuraMatt finish. DreamVille is also available in Classic technology in 4 1/4-inch width.

The Lock technology returns to the standard Mirage Floors product offering. This technology will be available in the DreamVille and Muse collections, in a 5-inch width with the DuraMatt finish.

