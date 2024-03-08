Karastan increases margins with both hard and soft surface

Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan has launched new hard and soft surface products designed to enable retailers to grow their margins.

The new introductions are as follows:

Hard Surface

BelleLuxe Waterproof

With 31 total products featuring more high-end wood species, such as hickories, walnuts and oaks, along with a wider, longer platform with less pattern repeats, BelleLuxe Waterproof provides high fashion at an accessible price point to help retail partners expand their market reach.

Featuring Signature Technology, each plank is said to capture the beauty of natural hardwood with artistic precision, featuring 64 layers of textured detail with four times the resolution and over 1,000 color variations. Additionally, BelleLuxe Waterproof provides WetProtect for water-tight joints, a proprietary waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

“Launched in 2023, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback on BelleLuxe Waterproof,” said David Moore, senior product director. “This sentiment was a testament to our ability to provide high-end products that align to Karastan’s brand promise. With the success we had, we are dramatically expanding our launch plans and unprecedently doubling the assortment in just one year.”

LuxeCraft

“We are presenting 15 LuxeCraft products across our Artisan Reserve, Opulent Charm and new Willow Estates collections that elevate nature’s designs with flawless craftsmanship,” explained Adam Ward, vice president of product management, resilient. “Many of the styles feature GenuEdge pressed bevels where the surface visual wraps over each plank’s edges and amplifies the product’s realism.”

Launching in 2024, Willow Estates is manufactured in North America and features wood visuals with enhanced EIR to intensify the texture, depth and appearance of the floors.

Both BelleLuxe and LuxeCraft lines coordinate with Performance Accessories products that offer innovative, multifunctional transitions. These color-coordinated accessories allow retailers to sell a complete flooring package in one purchase.

Soft Surface

In the soft surface category, Karastan is releasing 12 new products across its fiber portfolios, including wool, SmartStrand and XTRA collection styles all offering unique trend and style diversity.

Karastan’s high-impact wool offerings aims to revitalize timeless styles with soft and modern multicolors and a mix of classic and bold patterns. SmartStrand introductions feature color refreshments for timeless styling that aims to redefine the multicolor aesthetic. Karastan’s Kashmere XTRA collection combines the most exclusive fibers to provide endless design possibilities.

“Launched in 2023, XTRA collection allows us to offer something completely exclusive to retailers,” said Jamie Welborn, senior vice president of product management, soft surface. “For example, this year’s Methodology strategically uses bright colors in a subtle, modern take by putting the accent color in the background. It allows consumers to be bold with color in their carpets while seamlessly blending the carpet style with their preferred decor.”

Throughout the year, Karastan will provide marketing support through advertising options and national promotional events. Additionally, Karastan is sharing design inspiration with retailers and consumers through its fourth edition Lookbook. The new Lookbook showcases a “Karastan Dream Home” featuring both hard and soft surfaces, including A Cut Above custom-sized rugs, providing a resource for RSAs to help shoppers envision how Karastan products bring style to any space.