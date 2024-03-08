Retailers React: How is home improvement activity in your market?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How is home improvement activity in your market?

Here are their responses:



It appears that customers were simply waiting for the New Year, as January and now February’s activity has shown tremendous improvement over the end of 2023. A welcome boost to business.

It appears that customers were simply waiting for the New Year, as January and now February’s activity has shown tremendous improvement over the end of 2023. A welcome boost to business. —John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring Castle Hayne, N.C.