Retailers React: How is home improvement activity in your market?

By Ken Ryan
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: How is home improvement activity in your market?

Here are their responses:


home improvement It appears that customers were simply waiting for the New Year, as January and now February’s activity has shown tremendous improvement over the end of 2023. A welcome boost to business.

—John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring Castle Hayne, N.C.

home improvementOur retail business slowed a bit to start the year but has since rebounded. The jobs that are coming in are larger in scale and driving up the average ticket. I’m cautiously optimistic, even though we have some road construction issues upcoming along with an election year.

—Bill Huss, D&M Interiors Flooring America Appleton, Wis.

home improvement Although we are in a very affordable market for new home buyers, the current interest rates are deterring buyers from building.

—Kevin Rose, Carpetland USA Rockford, Ill.

home improvement The home improvement activity has been busy in our area with more customers and not enough contractors. Many of our clients are doing improvements instead of building or buying. We look for this trend to continue.

—Carlton Billingsley, Floors and More Benton, Ark.

home improvement Home improvement activity in our market has seen far less fluctuation than new residential and commercial/ multifamily. It’s had its ebbs and flows but has remained a vital channel for our brand through the last few years of economic turmoil.

—Kyal Wilson, Nampa Floors & Interiors Nampa, Idaho

