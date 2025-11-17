Less stress, more success: Tips to thrive amid chaos

By FCNews Columnist
lisbethLet’s face it: running a flooring business these days can feel like juggling tile boxes while riding a roller coaster. Prices jump overnight thanks to tariffs; vendors scramble to keep inventory stocked; employees worry about layoffs; and sometimes even the neighbor’s store closes, leaving customers and opportunity in limbo. Keeping up with all this uncertainty can be exhausting.

Here’s the good news: You can control how you respond to stress. Following are some useful tips to help manage it all:

#1: Live the #E.A.L. Way

I teach a simple mindset framework called #E.A.L. to help leaders and employees handle stress without turning into a stressed-out laminate plank. It goes something like this:

• E = energize yourself – Take time for yourself. Rest, recharge and recognize your emotional state.

• A = act, not react – Decide your course of action instead of letting events push you around. Acting gives you power; reacting leaves you powerless.

• L = learn from life – Reflect on what works, what energizes you and how to handle stress more effectively. Every messy job is a lesson in patience—and maybe in cleaning supplies.

Takeaway: Being aware of how you respond makes your leadership calm, confident and effective, no matter how chaotic the day gets.

#2: Know what’s really causing stress

Before adding more hours or cutting corners, ask yourself: What’s really causing the stress? It often boils down to one of three areas:

  1. People problems – undertrained, unmotivated or overwhelmed employees.
  2. Process problems – outdated systems that can’t keep up with change.
  3. Mindset problems – leaders reacting instead of leading proactively.

Takeaway: Even fixing just one of these can dramatically reduce tension and improve productivity.

#3: Train smarter, not harder

Many flooring employees are stuck in a “learn-as- you-go” cycle. Implementing a clear training program can turn a frustrated installer into a confident, reliable team player almost overnight.

Here’s what you can do:

  • Create quick-reference training guides for products, adhesives and finishes. Keep them short and visual.
  • Assign a flooring coach to answer questions in real time.
  • Celebrate small wins. Improvements in speed, quality or teamwork boost confidence.

# 4: Protect your people, protect your business

Stressed-out employees make mistakes and are more likely to quit. Reduce stress by:

  • Communicating daily or weekly updates about tariffs, inventory and projects.
  • Encouraging breaks—even during busy periods. Fatigue fuels errors.
  • Listening actively. Sometimes employees just need to vent before they perform.

# 5: Plan for the worst, hope for the best

Tariffs, layoffs and store closures are outside your control—but how you respond isn’t:

  • Keep inventory visibility high—know what’s on hand and on order.
  • Build relationships with multiple vendors to avoid disruptions.
  • Stay nimble. If a competitor closes, seize the opportunity—but avoid overextending.
  • The more facets you can control, the calmer your team will be.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

