Don’t overlook the importance of cushioning

As urban living evolves and building design becomes increasingly multifunctional, flooring is doing more than just supporting foot traffic and design aesthetics. In Albany, N.Y., where I live, it’s become an issue, and we rehab old multilevel buildings. Amid growing street traffic and more construction, it’s now being asked to do something less visible—or, rather, less audible: manage sound.

In today’s market, acoustics are no longer just a concern for high-rise condominiums or recording studios; they’ve become a vital part of residential, commercial and mixed-use flooring decisions. The challenge? Many in the flooring industry—from retailers to installers—still treat acoustics as an afterthought. Or do they even bring it up? But as building codes tighten and consumer expectations rise, flooring professionals have an opportunity to lead with knowledge and products that deliver acoustic performance.

Mixed-use buildings, open-concept offices and multifamily dwellings are booming. But along with convenience and density comes a shared complaint: noise. Whether it’s footsteps overhead or voices bleeding through walls, poor acoustics impact comfort, privacy and even mental health.

Building codes have taken notice. In many states, multifamily housing projects are required to meet minimum IIC (Impact Insulation Class) and STC (Sound Transmission Class) ratings—typically 50 or higher. And with growing attention to wellness and sustainability, architects and developers are prioritizing acoustic performance in flooring specs.

The industry has responded with a wave of innovation in both materials and installation methods. Many luxury vinyl tile (LVT), WPC and SPC products now often include pre-attached acoustic backing designed to reduce sound transmission. At the same time, underlayments are also advancing. While basic foam options still dominate entry-level installations, high-performance rubber and cork underlayment’s can significantly boost IIC and STC ratings, proponents say. Some even offer dual functionality with moisture protection or thermal insulation (see feature on page 22).

Material choice matters too. While carpet remains the acoustic gold standard, it’s losing market share to hard surface products. That shift puts pressure on manufacturers to make quieter hardwood, laminate and tile. Engineered wood with acoustic underlayment, floating floors and glue-down vinyl all offer different benefits—but no one-size-fits-all solution.

Selling the sound story

Despite these advancements, many retail sales associates are still uncomfortable—or unaware—of how to talk about acoustics. That’s a missed opportunity, both in terms of customer service and upselling. Positioning sound control as a comfort feature—not just a spec—helps customers understand the long-term value. Quiet floors aren’t just quieter; they’re more livable.

Experts agree flooring will continue playing a vital role in sound management. This is another way for manufacturers and retailers who understand acoustics can differentiate themselves in a crowded market. In a world that’s getting louder, silence may just be the next luxury.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.