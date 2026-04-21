From low bid risks to predictable performance

For decades, the commercial flooring market has largely been driven by one simple factor: price. Contractors bid on the work, the low bidder wins and installation is considered a straightforward task.

But as margins tighten and schedules compress, the pressure to complete the job can quickly take priority over best practices, especially with an inexperienced crew. Even when everyone works in good faith, the lack of installer training that likely produced the low bid can ultimately cost project owners far more when flooring failures surface later on.

Today, the old price-first approach is changing, especially in sectors where the consequences of failure are catastrophic, such as healthcare, education and transportation. In these risk-averse environments, owners and facility managers are shifting focus from the lowest upfront price to highly qualified contractors to avoid the kinds of failures that have collectively cost billions of dollars in rework.

The hidden cost of the low bid

Commercial flooring systems typically represent just 1%-2% of a construction project’s budget. But when flooring fails, remediation can significantly increase that initial cost. By the time flooring problems begin to appear in year two or three, often after installation warranties have expired, the expense to remove, replace and reinstall flooring can easily reach 10x or even 20x the original installation cost. And the effects of failure frequently extend beyond material replacement. Hospital wings may need to close. School buildings may require disruptive repairs. Airport terminals may face restricted operations. What begins as a flooring issue quickly becomes an unwelcome operational disruption.

Notably, the flooring materials themselves are typically not the cause of failure. More often, issues begin with installation errors performed by inexperienced contractors. Even the smallest missteps can introduce risks that remain hidden until well after the project is completed.

Installers as risk managers

As owners and facility managers become more aware of how installation skills affect long-term flooring performance, installers are increasingly being evaluated as risk managers. Contractors succeeding in this environment are those who think about their businesses in precisely this way, not simply as installers of materials but as managers of installation risk. They invest in structured training programs, they build relationships with manufacturers and they standardize procedures across their crews.

Contractors, manufacturers and training organizations are also working together to strengthen professional standards and workforce development. As the commercial flooring market assigns greater value to installation expertise, the contractors who lead the next generation of the industry will be those who recognize this shift early. Because in an industry where margins are tight and reputations matter, reliable performance is the most valuable competitive advantage of all.

David Gross is executive director of INSTALL, the leading organization for floor covering installation training and certification in North America. Prior to this role, he was a full-time instructor for the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Training Fund, where he achieved Level III Advanced Instructor Certification. Gross holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA and is a BCSP Certified Safety Professional with more than 30 years of hands-on flooring installation experience.