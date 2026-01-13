The tile industry needs more certified installers

Large-format tiles, handmade tiles, an abundance of glazes, colors and textures—with so many new design choices, ceramic tile is becoming increasingly popular and increasingly complex. For tile installers, this expanding sector presents the opportunity for growth and the challenge of keeping pace with new materials and skills. Designers and general contractors are navigating these same waters, seeking greater numbers of certified installers to manage more sophisticated projects.

To expand the talent pool, the International Standards & Training Alliance (INSTALL) is currently collaborating with an advisory board and a team of journey-level subject matter experts and manufacturer techs to update installation standards and fast-track a new curriculum for ceramic tile certification. While the new curriculum is still in development, INSTALL training coordinator, Dr. Bryan Benke, offers a preview of the program and guidance on what installers can do to prepare.

Setting new standards

According to Dr. Benke, educating an installer to the level of certified professional requires a full spectrum of training for every project phase. “The program is starting with a series of foundational methodology prerequisites that include substrate prep, waterproofing systems, movement joints, large-format tile handling and safety. Once completed, installers can enroll in the ceramic tile certification program and build on those principles by working in real-world situations that mirror every stage of a project, from pre-construction to post-occupancy.”

Benke noted that performance will be tested with live builds that mirror real jobsites with problem-solution scenarios common in ceramic tile installations, such as:

  • Pre-construction and pre-task planning, including submittals, shop drawings, request for information (RFI), request for clarification (RFC), job hazard analysis (JHA), silica plans and coordination with other trades and schedules.
  • Site-condition discovery and remediation.
  • Wet-area commissioning, including flood-test failures, isolating leak paths, reworking to manufacturer standard, documenting and re-testing.
  • Radiant-heat integration to establish baseline readings, verify post-install and apply damage response or replacement.
  • Large-format and lippage control.
  • And more

To advance the path to certification, INSTALL is currently working with tile manufacturing industry partners to agree on approved systems, supply training kits and materials and provide technical sign-off. It is with tremendous industry support and collaboration that this high-level of training can take place. Installers are encouraged to register interest through their employer or training center to be notified when program seats are available.

“Our mission is to produce field-ready and future-proofed installers with performance-verified capabilities,” Benke said. “It will be a win-win for the ceramic tile industry and for installation

David Gross is executive director of INSTALL, the leading organization for floor covering installation training and certification in North America. Prior to this role, he was a full-time instructor for the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Training Fund, where he achieved Level III Advanced Instructor Certification. Gross holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA and is a BCSP Certified Safety Professional with more than 30 years of hands-on flooring installation experience.

