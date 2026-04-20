Tarkett releases 2025 Sustainability Statement

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett released its 2025 Sustainability Statement, highlighting measurable climate progress and ongoing efforts to meet its 2030 goals. The report was audited by independent third parties and complied with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

“The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly visible,” said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett. “The urgency to act is clear. Over the past six years, we have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions across our entire value chain by 27% and doubled the average proportion of recycled materials used in our products, rising from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2025. This is not enough. We are actively working with our clients and suppliers to lead our industry in pursuing this journey.”

Key sustainability milestones

Tarkett reported that 43% of its energy consumption now comes from renewable sources. Sixteen plants purchased 100% renewable electricity, including sites in Ohio and Georgia. Facilities in Dalton Smith and Calhoun reached full renewable electricity coverage for the first time in 2025 through renewable energy certificates.

The company used 160,000 tons of recycled materials in production in 2025, representing 20% of total raw materials. Tarkett aims to reach 30% by 2030. In North America, the company began using low-carbon nylon with 100% recycled content in its Dynex SD fibers across several commercial carpet lines. This shift is expected to add more than 4,000 tons of recycled materials annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 19 ktCO2e per year.

Combined with renewable energy sourcing at its carpet plants in Dalton and Calhoun, these efforts are projected to cut the carbon footprint of Tarkett’s North American commercial carpet products by about 50%.

Tarkett also advanced energy efficiency initiatives, including a heat recovery system at its Farnham, Quebec, site. The system reduces emissions by approximately 1,900 tCO2e annually.

Expanding circular initiatives

Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program now operates in 29 countries. Over the past 16 years, the company has collected 129,000 tons of end-of-life flooring across eight recycling centers.

In 2025, Tarkett North America introduced an improved in-house recycling process for its ethos carpet tiles. The process allows for greater reuse of product layers, including backing materials.

The company also expanded partnerships to support circularity. A long-term collaboration in Dalton, Ga., enables Tarkett to recycle vinyl flooring into new automotive mats.

“In North America, ReStart continues to expand as a core part of how we serve customers and build circularity into our business,” said Winn Everhart, president and CEO of Tarkett North America. “Strong customer engagement, strengthened logistics and innovation in our partnerships and recycling pa”

Diversity progress

Tarkett reported that women now hold 29% of management roles. The company continues to work toward its goal of 33% by 2030.