The Great Reveal 2026

As the flooring industry kicks off what is typically a busy winter selling season—a time when dealers begin to configure their product lineups for 2026—specialty retailers are in search for that next difference-making product, be it a hidden gem no one saw coming or perhaps a new iteration from a winning collection.

To help the industry prepare for 2026, FCNews is publishing its sixth annual The Great Reveal—a platform to provide the industry with a sneak peek at some noteworthy new products coming down the pike. They include the latest WPC introductions from resilient heavyweight COREtec, as well as engineered hardwood offerings from Stanton as the company enters a new product category.

Following are some suppliers worth keeping an eye on, which are featured in this year’s The Great Reveal:

Engineered Floors

Mohawk

Shaw

SLCC Flooring

Stanton

Titan Surfaces

To see the full special feature, click here.