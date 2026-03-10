When specifying SPC, thicker isn’t always better

Valued for its rigid core construction, dimensional stability and ability to mimic the appearance of wood and stone, stone plastic composite (SPC) has become a mainstay in single-family and multifamily homes as well as light commercial spaces. For this material, thicker products—ranging from 6mm to 8mm or more—are often presumed to deliver better performance over a wider range of subfloor conditions. While this may hold in some cases, thicker is not always better; thinner SPC products in the 4mm to 5mm range can often perform just as reliably when matched to the right conditions.

For retailers and distributors, understanding where thicker SPC makes a meaningful difference, and where thinner works equally well, is critical for guiding customers in selecting optimal products for their projects.

To help flooring professionals identify the best fit for an application, the following are common assumptions about SPC thickness, along with insights on where they are accurate and where thinner SPC may be indicated.

Subfloor condition. Thicker SPC does offer slightly greater tolerance for surface irregularities, but that benefit is often overstated. When applied over properly patched and leveled subfloors, thicker SPCs can help bridge small dips or high spots and control telegraphing. In practice, when subfloors are well-prepared and flat within tolerance, thinner SPCs perform just as reliably and often simplify transitions and height clearances. Regardless of thickness, proper subfloor preparation remains essential.

Underfoot feel. One of the most noticeable attributes of higher-thickness SPC is a more substantial foot feel. In high-traffic, multi-unit or light commercial environments, where perceived quality can influence purchasing decisions, added mass can make the floor feel more stable and premium to occupants. Thicker profiles also offer greater resistance to point loads and rolling traffic. By contrast, in traditional single-family homes with moderate foot traffic, thinner SPC can deliver an acceptable level of underfoot comfort as the perceived benefit of additional thickness may be minimal.

Acoustics. In upper floors, condominiums and multi-family housing, the added mass of thicker SPC is often desirable as it helps dampen noise transfer between neighboring spaces. In single-family homes or in rooms with appropriate underlayment, however, thinner SPC products can achieve similar acoustic results.

Appearance. Thickness also influences the perception of quality and visual stability. In open layouts or long runs, thicker profiles can contribute to a more consistent appearance. In smaller rooms or remodels with demanding transitions, thinner SPC can deliver the same finished look while minimizing height buildup in transition areas.

There is no question that higher-thickness SPC offers real advantages in certain installation scenarios. At the same time, thinner profiles are often the more practical choice without sacrificing performance.

David Gross is executive director of INSTALL, the leading organization for floor covering installation training and certification in North America. Prior to this role, he was a full-time instructor for the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Training Fund, where he achieved Level III Advanced Instructor Certification. Gross holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA and is a BCSP Certified Safety Professional with more than 30 years of hands-on flooring installation experience.