Floating Floor Guide 2026 now live

By Megan Salzano-Birch
HomeFeatured PostFloating Floor Guide 2026 now live
floating floor guide
Karndean’s Koa Kai

Floating floors have evolved from a niche installation method into one of the industry’s most versatile and widely adopted solutions. Today’s platforms span multiple constructions—from laminate and engineered wood to rigid core and hybrid formats—each designed to simplify installation while touting reliable performance. Advances in locking systems, core technology and surface realism continue to elevate the category, giving retailers more options across price points and applications. For dealers and installers alike, the appeal remains clear: faster installs, fewer callbacks and more consistent results.

The annual Floating Floor Guide gives the retail and distribution community access to today’s top floating floors, including the latest intros and theirs features/benefits.

View the full Guide here. 

Previous article
Why it’s important to diagnose the problem
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Why encouragement matters

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Coverings previews new tile collections for 2026 show

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has revealed a preview of select tile and stone collections set to...
Read more
News

Wonder Porcelain to debut Ivorynn Stone at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Wonder Porcelain announced the release of its Ivorynn Stone porcelain collection. The new line will debut at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas at...
Read more
Column

Avoiding the pitfalls that stifle lead-generation

FCNews Columnist - 0
As competition intensifies across both residential and commercial sectors, lead generation has become one of the most critical components of growth for flooring retailers,...
Read more
Column

When specifying SPC, thicker isn’t always better

FCNews Columnist - 0
Valued for its rigid core construction, dimensional stability and ability to mimic the appearance of wood and stone, stone plastic composite (SPC) has become...
Read more
News

Cali launches First Press hardwood

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali announced the launch of First Press, a premium European white oak hardwood collection that completes the Cali Hardwoods Trilogy, alongside the brand's...
Read more
News

WFCA launches first nationwide Step Up Tour

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its leadership on the road in 2026 with the launch of its first-ever Step Up Tour—a...
Read more

As seen in

March 9, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X