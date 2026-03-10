Floating Floor Guide 2026 now live

Floating floors have evolved from a niche installation method into one of the industry’s most versatile and widely adopted solutions. Today’s platforms span multiple constructions—from laminate and engineered wood to rigid core and hybrid formats—each designed to simplify installation while touting reliable performance. Advances in locking systems, core technology and surface realism continue to elevate the category, giving retailers more options across price points and applications. For dealers and installers alike, the appeal remains clear: faster installs, fewer callbacks and more consistent results.

The annual Floating Floor Guide gives the retail and distribution community access to today’s top floating floors, including the latest intros and theirs features/benefits.

View the full Guide here.