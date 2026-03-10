Tuesday Tips: Why encouragement matters

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings highlights the importance of encouragement. Regardless of experience level or personality type, encouragement is something everyone needs and appreciates.

