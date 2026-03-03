Shaw Contract Hospitality expands ROAM collection

By FCNews Staff
Shaw Contract Hospitality expands ROAM collection

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract Hospitality launched ROAM Tropical Retreat, the newest destination in its ROAM custom series. Inspired by nature and handcrafted design, the collection transforms the floor into a calm, layered environment. Woven grasses, lush botanicals and organic motifs shape immersive hospitality spaces.

“ROAM Tropical Retreat invites designers to create immersive destinations that reconnect guests with place,” said Carey Stevens, marketing director for hospitality and multifamily, Shaw Contract. “Through custom color, texture, scale and format, this collection empowers partners to craft layered interiors while delivering the performance, sustainability and craftsmanship hospitality projects demand.”

Part of the ROAM series, Tropical Retreat draws influence from landscape, architecture, culture and community. The collection captures a sense of escape while maintaining a refined aesthetic. It includes tile, broadloom and rugs designed for public spaces, corridors and guest rooms. The patterns and constructions layer easily to create cohesive interiors suited for immersive experiences, creative inspiration or quiet reflection.

The line offers construction options for a range of applications and budgets. CYP Broadloom features plush cut-pile constructions with up to eight colors using EcoSolution Q nylon yarn. Colorpoint Broadloom delivers multi-level texture and artisan detail. Colorpoint Carpet Tile provides design flexibility and integrates with 5 mm resilient flooring. It features EcoWorx 100% PVC-free backing. Multituft Broadloom offers dimensional loop construction and cost-effective versatility with options for added softness.

All ROAM Tropical Retreat patterns pair with Shaw Contract’s running line LVT, porcelain and ceramic. The integrated portfolio allows designers to build seamless, high-performing spaces from the ground up.

Backed by Shaw’s People Together, Planet Forever commitment, ROAM styles feature third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations, Health Product Declarations, Green Label Plus certification and Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver achievement. These attributes support material health, carbon reduction and circularity goals.

