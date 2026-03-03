FCIF grant provides stability for flooring family

Dalton—One major function of the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) is to provide financial assistance to flooring industry veterans during times of extreme need. Such was the case with Shane and his family after his 14-year-old son Landon was diagnosed with lukemia.

After 19 years in the flooring industry, Shane never imagined his family would face a crisis like this. During Landon’s treatment he suffered a grand hemorrhagic stroke that left him in a coma for nine days. As medical complications mounted and Landon required extended hospitalization and rehabilitation, the family applied for a grant from the FCIF to help cover essential household expenses and medical-related costs so they could focus fully on his recovery.

During Landon’s treatment, his mother had to leave her job to remain by his side through months of hospital stays, including time in the pediatric intensive care unit and inpatient rehabilitation. FCIF’s financial assistance helped the family keep their home, cover utilities and manage medical expenses during an incredibly uncertain time. The support also helped make ongoing outpatient therapy and specialized rehabilitation programs possible as Landon continues working to regain strength and mobility.

“The grant has provided our family with stability,” his mother shared. “You are gifting more than financial help. You are giving families like ours the chance to keep going.”

Because of FCIF’s support, Landon has been able to continue critical outpatient therapy and participate in specialized rehabilitation programs that are helping him regain strength and mobility. He recently completed an intensive program in which he experienced measurable movement in his right hand for the first time in three years.

Stories like Landon’s reflect FCIF’s mission to provide direct financial assistance to flooring professionals and their families facing catastrophic medical hardship. Through the generosity of donors and industry partners, FCIF helps families maintain stability and focus on healing during life’s most difficult moments.

If Landon’s story feels familiar, you are not alone. Every year, flooring professionals and their families face unexpected medical crises that quickly become financial crises. If you or someone you know in the industry is navigating a serious illness, injury or disability, FCIF may be able to help.

To learn more about eligibility and apply for assistance, visit https://www.fcif.org/grants-applications.