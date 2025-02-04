NTCA presents free training, workshop events for February

By FCNews Staff
NTCA trainingDalton—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has launched its latest initiative to lead the tile industry in professional development, offering 300+ training and educational opportunities in 2025. This includes over 85 regional training sessions and 218 workshops, with more programs to be added throughout the year. These sessions are designed to provide tile installers and industry professionals with hands-on experience, technical knowledge and networking opportunities. For February, the NTCA will present 20 workshops and eight regional trainings across 14 states.

Workshops

This year’s NTCA Workshops focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry. Topics include:

  • The ins and outs of layout
  • Tile matters: Best practices for the pros
  • Failures: Could it be me?
  • Tile technology: Adhesives
  • Tile technology: Membranes

These free, three-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation as well as the ANSI standards for ceramic tile installation.

Giveaway opportunity

By checking in at any workshop through NTCA’s QR code system, attendees are automatically entered into a quarterly giveaway sponsored by Stabila. Winners will receive a premium set of Stabila R Beam levels.

Save the date for one of these NTCA workshops at these locations in February:

  • 2/4: Daltile, Harrison, N.Y.
  • 2/4: Floor & Décor, Kansas City, Miss.
  • 2/5: Floor & Décor, Tulsa, Okla.
  • 2/6: Daltile, Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • 2/11: Floor & Décor, Parsippany, N.J.
  • 2/12: Daltile, Cherry Hill, N.J.
  • 2/12: Daltile, Harahan, La.
  • 2/12: Daltile, Huntsville, Ala.
  • 2/13: Daltile, Birmingham, Ala.
  • 2/13: Daltile, Baton Rouge, La.
  • 2/13: The Tile Shop, Springfield, Va.
  • 2/18: Floor & Décor, Houston, Texas
  • 2/18: Architessa, Baltimore, Md.
  • 2/19: Floor & Décor, Cedar Park, Texas
  • 2/19: Floor & Décor, Arlington, Texas
  • 2/20: The Tile Shop, Dallas, Texas
  • 2/20: Floor & Décor, Plano, Texas
  • 2/25: Daltile, Knightdale, N.C.
  • 2/27: Daltile, San Francisco, Calif.

NTCA trainingRegional training

NTCA’s Regional Training sessions offer all-day, hands-on instruction for tile installers that focus on advanced skills with high-performing tools, materials and techniques. These solutions-based training sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook with guidance from the NTCA Reference Manual. Topics for 2025 include:

  • Standards-based installation of gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain tile slabs
  • Substrate preparation and large-format tile
  • Substrate preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experiences.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations in February:

  • 2/6: Floor & Décor, Metairie, La.
  • 2/6: Floor & Décor, Danbury, Conn.
  • 2/11: Floor & Décor, Houston, Texas
  • 2/13: Floor & Décor, Avon, Mass.
  • 2/20: BPI, Dallas, Texas
  • 2/20: Daltile, Sterling, Va.
  • 2/26: Floor & Decor, Mesa, Ariz.
  • 2/27: Mosaic Tile, Greensboro, N.C.

Don’t miss out on these free opportunities to refine your skills, learn the latest techniques and connect with industry professionals in your area. To learn more, visit here.

