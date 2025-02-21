Retailers React: Are you ready to seize the day in 2025?

By FCNews Staff
2025Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Are you ready to seize the day in 2025?

Here are their responses:

“We’re excited for 2025. Very early indicators have shown growth in Main Street commercial as well as better-than-expected winter builder numbers, which are typically low this time of year in the Northeast. Our retail year has started off respectably strong, and I’m hopeful as spring comes, we’ll continue to see numbers that will outperform 2024.”

—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglasville, Pa.

“I am so ready. Diversification is a must with the steady decline in flooring. But there is a regenerating pulse with our new leadership in the country. It’s all positive. I know it won’t happen overnight, but our showroom has been under renovation for most of 2024, so bring on 2025.”

—Cathy Buchanan, Independent Carpet One, Floor & Home, Westland, Mich.

“We feel the combination of stabilized interest rates and a more friendly business environment will contribute to our business growth in 2025. We hired additional salespeople in late 2024 in anticipation of this, so they would be geared up, trained and ready to take advantage of the increased demand and positive consumer sentiment.”

—Tom Connell, M&M Carpet Showroom, Houston

“If the fourth quarter of 2024 is any indication, we expect to do very well in 2025. Last year we spent the slower months remodeling our showrooms, tweaking our product selection and creating more operational efficiencies; we’re ready.”

—Alex Roberts, Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors, Houston

 

“Given how well 2024 went for us, and the growth we experienced—especially in Q4—we are very bullish on 2025 and committed to a year focused on active growth; carpe diem.”

—Kevin Frazier, Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home, Knoxville, Tenn.

 

MSI to exhibit at KBIS 2025

