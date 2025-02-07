Retailers React: What will be the ‘hot’ product of 2025?

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What will be the ‘hot’ product of 2025?

product 2025Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What will be the ‘hot’ product of 2025?

Here are their responses:

“My guess is that we will see an overall surge of “natural materials” in not only floor coverings but interior design as a whole. Wool carpets, hardwoods, wood cabinets, slate—along with all the rich colors that come with it. People are now wanting cozy, relaxing and calming spaces, which tend to lean into natural elements.”

—Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring & Design Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

“I feel laminate is making a comeback along with PureTech by Mohawk because both are free of plastics and the majority cost less than the quality vinyl plank products available. Most of the laminate is also made in America or Germany and Sweden, not China, which my consumers love.”

—Missy Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus, Colortile, Venice, Fla.

“We think rigid core will continue to maintain market share. However, we also believe that laminate will continue its ascension. The improved quality and visuals of laminate, combined with the increased fail rate of rigid core, is gaining traction for laminate.”

—Bobby Merideth, Flooring America OKC, Oklahoma City

“A lot of retailers are having either manufacturing or installation-related claims with certain SPC products. I think we’ll see a shift toward better-quality laminate or WPC products, which have a lower claims ratio. No one likes claims.”

—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglassville, Pa.

 

“Mohawk and Karastan have put their focus on higher-end styling and fashion-driven products. The information we are getting is that many of our other suppliers have done the same. That really excites us as higher-end products are a large segment of our overall business.”

—Doug Peeples, Myers Carpet, Nashville

 

Previous article
True Touch partners with Certified Carpet

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

True Touch partners with Certified Carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—True Touch, a supplier of high-performance, waterproof flooring with a focus on sustainability, announced its strategic partnership with Certified Carpet, a...
Read more
Installation

INSTALL appoints new warranty contractors

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, has appointed three new INSTALL warranty contractors (IWCs)—Commercial Interior Resources; F.A....
Read more
News

HGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, have been selected to lead an informative session at the 2025 International Builders Show,...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has unveiled Into the Woods, its latest LVT collection, inspired by the Scandinavian approach to prioritize balance and simplicity. Recharge and Retreat both...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood: Merchandising tips to pique consumer interest

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the world of home improvement, hardwood flooring remains one of the most timeless and sought-after choices. Whether you’re selling to contractors, interior designers...
Read more
News

Emser Tile raises prices on Chinese imports

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Due to the recent tariffs levied against products imported from China by the current administration, Emser Tile has adjusted its prices accordingly. Effective today,...
Read more

As seen in

Jan. 20/27, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X