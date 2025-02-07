Retailers React: What will be the ‘hot’ product of 2025?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What will be the ‘hot’ product of 2025?
Here are their responses:
“My guess is that we will see an overall surge of “natural materials” in not only floor coverings but interior design as a whole. Wool carpets, hardwoods, wood cabinets, slate—along with all the rich colors that come with it. People are now wanting cozy, relaxing and calming spaces, which tend to lean into natural elements.”
—Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring & Design Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
“I feel laminate is making a comeback along with PureTech by Mohawk because both are free of plastics and the majority cost less than the quality vinyl plank products available. Most of the laminate is also made in America or Germany and Sweden, not China, which my consumers love.”
—Missy Montgomery, Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus, Colortile, Venice, Fla.
“We think rigid core will continue to maintain market share. However, we also believe that laminate will continue its ascension. The improved quality and visuals of laminate, combined with the increased fail rate of rigid core, is gaining traction for laminate.”
—Bobby Merideth, Flooring America OKC, Oklahoma City
“A lot of retailers are having either manufacturing or installation-related claims with certain SPC products. I think we’ll see a shift toward better-quality laminate or WPC products, which have a lower claims ratio. No one likes claims.”
—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglassville, Pa.
“Mohawk and Karastan have put their focus on higher-end styling and fashion-driven products. The information we are getting is that many of our other suppliers have done the same. That really excites us as higher-end products are a large segment of our overall business.”
—Doug Peeples, Myers Carpet, Nashville