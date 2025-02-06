True Touch partners with Certified Carpet

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—True Touch, a supplier of high-performance, waterproof flooring with a focus on sustainability, announced its strategic partnership with Certified Carpet, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based distributor. This collaboration will facilitate the distribution of True Touch’s Mono Technology products, Evolv and Momentum, alongside True Touch’s flagship products: Coast (European oak), Tsunami (WPC), Pointe Break (laminate) and Barrel Roll (SPC).

This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to quality and sustainability in their marketing and how True Touch goes to market. “As a distributor that sits on a great lake, (Lake Erie) and the Allegheny River, Ohio River and Monongahela, we understand the importance of working with companies like True Touch who market their products with a cause,” said Dave McGee, general manager, Certified Carpet.

Through this collaboration, True Touch and Certified Carpet aim to provide environmentally conscious and high-performance flooring options, ensuring that customers in their footprint have access to the best products available in the market.