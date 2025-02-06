INSTALL appoints new warranty contractors

Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, has appointed three new INSTALL warranty contractors (IWCs)—Commercial Interior Resources; F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., Inc.; and 345 Construction & Flooring Co.

“Our partnership with these new IWCs strengthens INSTALL’s mission to uphold the highest standards in the flooring industry,” said David Gross, INSTALL executive director. “Their commitment to certification, ongoing education and professionalism aligns perfectly with INSTALL’s culture of integrity and excellence.”

A trusted warranty program

INSTALL’s warranty program—which has underwritten over $2 billion in flooring installations—aims to offer clients peace of mind by backing all IWC projects with an extended, non-proprietary, third-party warranty. This guarantee is meant to ensure that flooring projects are completed correctly the first time—with INSTALL-certified installers.

New INSTALL warranty contractors

Commercial Interior Resources (CIR)

CIR emphasizes quality results and strong client relationships. With a dedicated team of 15 office staff and over 35 skilled installers, CIR delivers personalized service in an effort to ensure a high level of satisfaction on every project. “INSTALL is a well-respected and recognized network of professional installers,” said Mike Caserio, president of CIR. “Being part of INSTALL as a Warranty Contractor elevates the credibility of Commercial Interior Resources as a flooring provider. Customers often prioritize working with companies backed by trusted organizations like INSTALL because it ensures reliability and professionalism.”

F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., Inc.

With over a century of experience focusing on values of quality and sustainability, Wilhelm has become one of the Midwest’s largest construction employers. “For over 100 years, we’ve committed ourselves to doing things right, and joining INSTALL reinforces that commitment,” said Pat Kenney, vice president of flooring and carpentry at Wilhelm. “This partnership allows us to push the flooring world forward in Indiana while strengthening the workforce, developing the next generation of flooring installers and turning over quality, warrantied projects for our owners.”

345 Construction & Flooring Co.

Specializing in commercial flooring installations, 345 Construction & Flooring Co. serves diverse environments—including public and private schools, office spaces and major transportation hubs. “Becoming an INSTALL Warranty Contractor is an opportunity to elevate the standards we already hold ourselves to,” said Brandon Klassen, president of 345 Construction & Flooring Co. “We aim to have the best equipped and trained workforce in the industry and being an INSTALL Warranty Contractor demonstrates this to our customers and gives them peace of mind when our team is on their project.”