HGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion

Las Vegas—HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, have been selected to lead an informative session at the 2025 International Builders Show, explaining the value of hardwood flooring for both home builders and buyers. This event is sponsored by AHF Products, a manufacturer of solid and engineered hardwood floors. Session will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.—in Design Central—located at West 213 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For home builders, hardwood flooring is meant to enhance the marketability, value and long-term appeal of the homes constructed. But for buyers, it offers a natural and aesthetic flooring option that remains a solid investment.

During the session, the Marrs will demonstrate how builders can create a persuasive “trade-up” story for prospective buyers by highlighting key aspects of hardwood flooring that go beyond aesthetics and functionality.

Key benefits for builders include:

Increased home value: Hardwood floors may significantly boost a home’s market value, often resulting in quicker sales at higher prices.

Hardwood floors may significantly boost a home’s market value, often resulting in quicker sales at higher prices. Broad appeal: Suitable for various home styles, hardwood attracts a diverse pool of buyers because of its wide offering of styles, widths and species.

Suitable for various home styles, hardwood attracts a diverse pool of buyers because of its wide offering of styles, widths and species. Durability and low maintenance: Hardwood floors offer durability and easy upkeep, making for a smart investment for homeowners and builders alike.

Hardwood floors offer durability and easy upkeep, making for a smart investment for homeowners and builders alike. Sustainability: Natural hardwood is eco-friendly.

“Some homeowners worry about the cost and maintenance of hardwood, but in the long run, it’s one of the most cost-effective options because it lasts so much longer than carpets or vinyl,” Dave Marrs said. “For home buyers, hardwood floors are not only a classic design feature but also a long-term investment. They offer easy maintenance, improve indoor air quality and provide timeless beauty that complements any style.”

The Marrs couple will also discuss the latest innovations in hardwood flooring, such as Densified Hardwood and Waterproof Hardwood—two advanced products that are designed to cater to modern needs.