HGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsHGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion
Dave and Jenny Marrs
Dave and Jenny Marrs

Las Vegas—HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, have been selected to lead an informative session at the 2025 International Builders Show, explaining the value of hardwood flooring for both home builders and buyers. This event is sponsored by AHF Products, a manufacturer of solid and engineered hardwood floors. Session will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.—in Design Central—located at West 213 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For home builders, hardwood flooring is meant to enhance the marketability, value and long-term appeal of the homes constructed. But for buyers, it offers a natural and aesthetic flooring option that remains a solid investment.

During the session, the Marrs will demonstrate how builders can create a persuasive “trade-up” story for prospective buyers by highlighting key aspects of hardwood flooring that go beyond aesthetics and functionality.

Key benefits for builders include:

  • Increased home value: Hardwood floors may significantly boost a home’s market value, often resulting in quicker sales at higher prices.
  • Broad appeal: Suitable for various home styles, hardwood attracts a diverse pool of buyers because of its wide offering of styles, widths and species.
  • Durability and low maintenance: Hardwood floors offer durability and easy upkeep, making for a smart investment for homeowners and builders alike.
  • Sustainability: Natural hardwood is eco-friendly.

“Some homeowners worry about the cost and maintenance of hardwood, but in the long run, it’s one of the most cost-effective options because it lasts so much longer than carpets or vinyl,” Dave Marrs said. “For home buyers, hardwood floors are not only a classic design feature but also a long-term investment. They offer easy maintenance, improve indoor air quality and provide timeless beauty that complements any style.”

The Marrs couple will also discuss the latest innovations in hardwood flooring, such as Densified Hardwood and Waterproof Hardwood—two advanced products that are designed to cater to modern needs.

  • Densified Hardwood from Bruce and Hartco is an engineered wood product that uses an exclusive process meant to naturally enhance its density and durability. The compression of wood fibers creates a harder, more resilient surface—ideal for high-traffic areas, homes with pets or households with children. This premium product offers builders a new option for durability, suitable for busy households and commercial spaces.
  • Additionally, all AHF wood brands—including Bruce, Hartco and Robbins—offer Hydropel Waterproof Technology on all of its engineered wood floor products. Waterproof hardwood is engineered to resist moisture, preventing warping, swelling or damage when exposed to water. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, basements and other moisture-prone areas, this innovation is intended to provide homeowners confidence in their flooring choice—especially in areas with high humidity or near outdoor spaces.
Previous article
J+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT
Next article
INSTALL appoints new warranty contractors

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

True Touch partners with Certified Carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—True Touch, a supplier of high-performance, waterproof flooring with a focus on sustainability, announced its strategic partnership with Certified Carpet, a...
Read more
Installation

INSTALL appoints new warranty contractors

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, has appointed three new INSTALL warranty contractors (IWCs)—Commercial Interior Resources; F.A....
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has unveiled Into the Woods, its latest LVT collection, inspired by the Scandinavian approach to prioritize balance and simplicity. Recharge and Retreat both...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood: Merchandising tips to pique consumer interest

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the world of home improvement, hardwood flooring remains one of the most timeless and sought-after choices. Whether you’re selling to contractors, interior designers...
Read more
News

Emser Tile raises prices on Chinese imports

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Due to the recent tariffs levied against products imported from China by the current administration, Emser Tile has adjusted its prices accordingly. Effective today,...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon 2025 registration now open

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2025, the premier event for the commercial interiors industry, opened today. Taking place here June 9-11 at The Mart, the show’s...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X