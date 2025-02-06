J+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT

Dalton—J+J Flooring has unveiled Into the Woods, its latest LVT collection, inspired by the Scandinavian approach to prioritize balance and simplicity.

Recharge and Retreat both feature wood grain patterns in 9 x 48 modular planks, 3mm or 5mm choice of thickness. Recharge is designed to embody a more minimalist aesthetic with fine lines and a modern smooth wood-look, while Retreat is meant to feature a natural look in birch, pine and ash—dotted with knots and imperfections.

“It works across the board—all segments,” said Marie Moore, director of design for Kinetex and LVT at J+J Flooring, of the line’s target markets, in large part due to 12 colorways for each pattern. The colorways are intended to offer a modern yet versatile palette that includes everything from “millennial beige” and off-whites to more traditional, darker colors.

Into the Woods is designed to coordinate seamlessly across J+J’s Kinetex textile composite flooring as well as its other product platforms of carpet, rugs and other LVT lines. The collection is also FloorScore certified and 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life.