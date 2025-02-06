J+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialJ+J Flooring unveils Into the Woods LVT

Into the WoodsDalton—J+J Flooring has unveiled Into the Woods, its latest LVT collection, inspired by the Scandinavian approach to prioritize balance and simplicity.

Recharge and Retreat both feature wood grain patterns in 9 x 48 modular planks, 3mm or 5mm choice of thickness. Recharge is designed to embody a more minimalist aesthetic with fine lines and a modern smooth wood-look, while Retreat is meant to feature a natural look in birch, pine and ash—dotted with knots and imperfections.

“It works across the board—all segments,” said Marie Moore, director of design for Kinetex and LVT at J+J Flooring, of the line’s target markets, in large part due to 12 colorways for each pattern. The colorways are intended to offer a modern yet versatile palette that includes everything from “millennial beige” and off-whites to more traditional, darker colors.

Into the Woods is designed to coordinate seamlessly across J+J’s Kinetex textile composite flooring as well as its other product platforms of carpet, rugs and other LVT lines. The collection is also FloorScore certified and 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life.

Previous article
Hardwood: Merchandising tips to pique consumer interest
Next article
HGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

True Touch partners with Certified Carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—True Touch, a supplier of high-performance, waterproof flooring with a focus on sustainability, announced its strategic partnership with Certified Carpet, a...
Read more
Installation

INSTALL appoints new warranty contractors

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—INSTALL, the North American leader in floor covering installation training and certification, has appointed three new INSTALL warranty contractors (IWCs)—Commercial Interior Resources; F.A....
Read more
News

HGTV’s Dave, Jenny Marrs to lead IBS discussion

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, have been selected to lead an informative session at the 2025 International Builders Show,...
Read more
Featured Post

Hardwood: Merchandising tips to pique consumer interest

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the world of home improvement, hardwood flooring remains one of the most timeless and sought-after choices. Whether you’re selling to contractors, interior designers...
Read more
News

Emser Tile raises prices on Chinese imports

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Due to the recent tariffs levied against products imported from China by the current administration, Emser Tile has adjusted its prices accordingly. Effective today,...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon 2025 registration now open

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2025, the premier event for the commercial interiors industry, opened today. Taking place here June 9-11 at The Mart, the show’s...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X