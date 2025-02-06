Hardwood: Merchandising tips to pique consumer interest

In the world of home improvement, hardwood flooring remains one of the most timeless and sought-after choices. Whether you’re selling to contractors, interior designers or homeowners, creating an eye-catching showroom is key to standing out in a competitive market. A well-designed hardwood flooring showroom not only showcases the products effectively but also enhances the customer experience, helping them imagine how the floors will look in their own homes.

Following are a few helpful tips to designing a space that draws attention, creates a lasting impression and drives sales.

Define your brand identity

Before you begin designing your showroom, it’s essential to understand who your customers are and what your brand represents. Are you targeting high-end clientele who appreciate luxury finishes, or do you want to cater to budget-conscious homeowners looking for value? The type of flooring you offer—whether it’s premium exotic woods, reclaimed materials or durable engineered products—should influence the design of your space.

For example, a showroom for luxury hardwood might feature elegant, minimalist designs with neutral tones and high-end materials, while a more budget-conscious showroom could emphasize practicality, offering more variety in a colorful, vibrant space. “The first thing consumers see when they walk in is our hardwood displays,” said Karla Wischmeyer, interior designer with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Verhey’s Carpets, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year. “We highlight the Mirage brand because of its quality, brand name and visuals.”

Bottom line: Know your audience and design your showroom accordingly.

The right lighting makes all the difference

The first impression is everything. As customers enter, they should feel immediately welcomed into a space that inspires trust and excitement. The overall ambience of the showroom should reflect warmth, sophistication and comfort—qualities that are synonymous with hardwood floors.

One surefire way to achieve this objection is to focus on lighting. Savvy dealers recommend investing in professional lighting solutions that highlight the textures and finishes of your products. Use a mix of ambient lighting to set the tone, along with spotlights or track lighting to illuminate specific floor samples. Dimmable lights allow you to adjust the atmosphere based on the time of day or the mood you want to evoke.

To ensure visitors don’t miss out on any details of the samples or the overall space of its newly renovated showroom in City of Industry, Calif., Urbanfloor enlisted the services of a professional lighting company to put on the finishing touches. “We wanted to make sure we brought the true colors of the flooring samples, and the lighting plays a key role in that objective,” Yvette Shroyer, showroom manager, explained.

Employ interactive elements

Adding interactive elements to your showroom elevates the customer experience and helps potential buyers connect more deeply with the product. Today many retailers are employing virtual design tools such as room viewers. These devices incorporate a digital touchpoint where customers can use augmented reality (AR) or virtual design software to visualize how the different hardwood floors will look in their own space. Many software tools let customers upload a photo of their room and “try on” different floors to see how it complements their existing furniture.

Showcasing a series of before-and-after photos or videos of the transformation of a space after installing hardwood flooring can be a powerful selling tool. This not only demonstrates the aesthetic appeal of the product but shows customers the lasting impact of their investment.

Create a welcoming atmosphere

It’s also important to make sure your showroom is comfortable to shop in and easy to navigate. Create a comfortable flow with enough space for customers to walk around and view the flooring up close. A clutter-free environment with clear signage allows visitors to focus on the products.

“Your store feels like a maze for customers and staff if you have a bunch of repeats,” said Kyal Wilson, president, Nampa Floors, Boise, Idaho. “We have become much more selective and only carry collections that we can fully get behind.”

In addition, try to design a space within the showroom where customers can sit down with a salesperson to discuss their needs. It could be a simple corner with a desk, or perhaps a larger meeting area with comfortable seating. Offering a dedicated space for consultation and design planning can make customers feel more comfortable and willing to engage in in-depth conversations about pricing, product selection and installation options.

“We upgraded our new showroom so designers would feel more comfortable bringing their clients in while still making it accessible to the mainstream consumer who’s in the market for wood,” Urbanfloor’s Shroyer stated.

Showcase a variety of styles

To create a truly engaging experience, dealers recommend offering a diverse selection of flooring samples that highlight the range of textures, tones and styles available. Group the floors by collections—such as classic, contemporary, rustic or exotic—so customers can easily find what suits their taste.

“The first thing shoppers see when they enter the showroom at our Waterloo location are custom-made displays that showcase the latest design trends,” said Raffi Sarmazian, general manager, Sarmazian Brothers, Ontario. “I’ve personally seen customers gravitate toward these displays as soon as they enter.”

Another useful suggestion? Set up “vignettes” or mini rooms—living rooms, kitchens and even hallways—designed with complementary furnishings and décor. Use contrasting elements like area rugs or furniture to show off the versatility of the floors. This will allow customers to see how the flooring interacts with various design styles.

Organizing products by type/style vs. price can also be effective. “We don’t have to track all the options down across the store because they are all in one place,” said Andrew Wiebe, president, Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home, Alberta, Canada. “A product may be $1 more per square foot but she gets to see a side-by-side comparison of what that extra money is buying her.”