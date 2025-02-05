Emser Tile raises prices on Chinese imports

Dalton—Due to the recent tariffs levied against products imported from China by the current administration, Emser Tile has adjusted its prices accordingly. Effective today, there will be an 8% increase on the price of Emser Tile’s Chinese-sourced products. This applies to all new orders and any existing orders not shipped or picked up prior to the close of business Friday, February 7, 2025. All existing orders will be repriced to reflect this change after this date.

The company said it understands that any increase in prices can be concerning, but assures that it will continue to explore all possible avenues to mitigate the impact on customers. According to the company, it remains committed to delivering exceptional products and services. Local customer service teams are still available to contact for any questions or concerns regarding this change.

As decisions on future tariffs are still a fluid situation, Emser Tile is set to monitor future communications and pledges to take similar actions should additional countries be added.