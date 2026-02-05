Emser Tile launches new EMbody marketing campaign

By FCNews Staff
Emser Tile launches new EMbody marketing campaign

Los Angeles—Emser Tile launched EMbody, a new marketing campaign that is designed to highlight what defines the brand: its people, customer focus and care in every project and relationship.EMbody

The campaign features employee stories and spotlights six elements: Tailored Support, Partnership, Collaboration, Design, Innovation and Service. Emser will showcase the campaign across its social media platforms and digital channels.

“Our strength is not just our products, but the way we show up every day,” said Jim Parello, president of Emser Tile. “It’s shown in the support tailored to our customers, partnerships built for the long term, collaboration across regions and teams, design that’s done with purpose, innovation that is smart and service that feels personal.”

EMbody centers on the commitment and care Emser said it brings to customers, partners and employees.

“This campaign is about sharing why our work matters, why our relationships last and why Emser continues to lead with intention,” added  Carl Delia, chief executive officer. “After 57 years as a family-owned company, our team and the support that they offer customers has been and still remains, the backbone and heart of our organization, the champion of our successes.”

