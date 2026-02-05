DMX Membranes joins RFCI

Ll Grange, Ga.—DMX Membranes Limited joined the Resilient Floor Covering Institute as an Associate Tier II supply chain member. The company is based in Brampton, Ontario, and produces underlayment for resilient flooring applications.

“We design and manufacture underlayments for moisture mitigation and sound control, improving the overall performance of floating floor systems,” said Cory Deyell, sales manager at DMX Membranes Limited. “As an associate member of RFCI, we look forward to helping advance the success of the resilient industry as a whole.”

RFCI, based here, represents resilient flooring manufacturers and supply chain companies. The association supports long-term growth of the North American resilient flooring industry through advocacy, technical engagement and certification programs.

“We welcome DMX Membranes Limited to RFCI,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “RFCI is thankful for the opportunity to serve the DMX Membranes Limited team and all of our members in the coming year. We also look forward to hosting DMX Membranes Limited at their first RFCI all-member meeting this May in Naples, Fla.”