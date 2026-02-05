Tarkett expands Contour Color Play collection

By FCNews Staff
Tarkett expands Contour Color Play collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its Contour Abstract 3.0 mm, 32-mil luxury vinyl tile Color Playcollection with the new Color + Light style. The company said the design draws on the interaction of color and light. It adds texture and visual movement to interior spaces.

“Every interior environment you create is an opportunity to infuse a space with optimism, energy and emotional well-being. Call it joy-conscious design: an approach rooted in the power of color, texture and light,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design. “Color + Light rejoices in the dynamic relationship between hues and radiance, capturing an angular, refracted beauty that brings happiness to every step.”

Color + Light comes in 20 hues, including neutrals and bright tones. Designers can choose from four standard tile sizes along with hexagon and triangle shapes.

The new style joins Color Beam and Color Weave in the Contour Color Play LVT collection. The line features a 32-mil wear layer designed to resist indentations in high-traffic areas. Fiberglass adds dimensional stability and a balancing layer helps prevent curling and doming. The surface includes Tarkett Techtonic, a polyurethane coating that protects against scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Tarkett designs and manufactures Contour products in Florence, Ala. The products comply with the Buy American Act. The LVT is free of ortho-phthalates, holds FloorScore certification and participates in ReStart, Tarkett’s take-back and recycling program.

