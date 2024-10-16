Tarkett relaunches Color Play collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett is relaunching its Color Play collection. Available on Tarkett’s premium Contour LVT, Color Play offers a design-forward portfolio of dynamic colors across coordinating styles.

“From creative energy to introspective tranquility, color impacts the mood and atmosphere of any interior space,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. “It can also turn any floor into an art installation—one that inspires creativity, encourages discovery and stimulates well-being. Color Play LVT helps unleash your imagination to create perfectly crafted environments from the ground up.”

Color Play includes two styles in 24 colors each: Color Beam and Color Weave, both inspired by woven and deconstructed textiles. With variegated striations reminiscent of brushstrokes, Color Beam features intriguing hues that are designed to add dimension to a space. With Color Weave, interlaced graphics create visual interest and add an artisanal value.

Color Beam and Color Weave can be mixed and matched for creative installations or one-of-a-kind wayfinding; their versatility in color choices allows designers to tailor the mood of any space accordingly. Both styles are offered in 6 x 36, 9 x 36 and 18 x 18 tile and plank sizes.

Constructed on Contour LVT, the Color Play collection features top-of-class durability and protection. Every layer in Contour’s construction is designed with performance in mind: its 32-mil wear layer resists indentations in high-traffic areas, fiberglass provides enhanced dimensional stability and the balancing layer prevents curling and doming. Topping it all off is Tarkett Techtonic, a proprietary polyurethane coating that provides unequaled protection against scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Designed and manufactured in Florence, Ala., all Contour products are compliant with the Buy American Act. The LVT is also free of ortho-phthalates and all six classes of harmful chemicals as defined by the Green Science Policy Institute, plus it is FloorScore certified and can be recycled through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.