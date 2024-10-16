All Surfaces appoints Sean Nolan as chief operating officer

By FCNews Staff
Sean nolan
Sean Nolan

Bloomington, Minn.—All Surfaces, a leading distributor of floor coverings and flooring supplies, announced that Sean Nolan joined the company as its new chief operating officer, effective Aug. 5.

Nolan has held operations leadership positions with companies such as Amazon, Marmon Link & Renew and APi Group and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. Nolan will be based in All Surfaces’ corporate office here. Nolan assumes the COO role from Kevin Isken, who successfully held that position for the past seven years with Carpet Cushions & Supplies, All Tile and finally All Surfaces.

The transition of responsibilities from Isken to Nolan is expected to last through early November, after which Isken will continue with All Surfaces working closely with the sales and operations teams focusing on strategic sales and supplier relationships and as a trusted strategic advisor.

