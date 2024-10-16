Couristan premiers new showroom space, product at High Point Market

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan announced the grand opening of a new 2,659-square-foot High Point Market showroom within the IHFC building, space #D335. The company will be celebrating the grand opening of the showroom on Sunday, October 27 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The aesthetic of the new showroom is mid-century modern with a twist, and pays an ode to the lineage of the 98-year-old company while bringing the company into the now. Products are featured in vignettes with most products displayed on 6 x 9-foot racks, and two racks dedicated specially to display 8 x 10-foot area rugs to help showcase the company’s design direction of high-end handmade products. The company’s latest designer-driven residential broadloom products and custom rug program will be showcased within the company’s established and well-recognizable visual merchandising displays.

As the company nears its 100th anniversary, a prominently displayed “History Wall” showcasing the company’s deep roots and honoring the pioneers of the company and its past offerings will provide customers with a cozy, family-type working environment.

“High Point has been a global hub for the home décor industry and buyers clearly see this as a destination where trends emerge,” said Len Andolino, president of Couristan. We’re extremely excited about our new showroom space and feel this venue gives us an opportunity to properly present our design direction of higher-end area rugs and our renowned, designer-driven residential broadloom products.”

Castille collection

Machine-woven of a blend of outdoor-use polyester and poly-chenille

Chenille accents add texture and interest

Constructed on a tapestry machine for a unique finish

Transitional, contemporary and botanical designs lend themselves to multiple environments, both indoors and out

Mold/Mildew and Water Resistant; UV Stabilized

Pet-Friendly

Available Sizes: 5.3 x 7.6; 8.1 x 11.2; 9.8 x 13.6

Cosmoros collection

Hand-woven of 100% jute with fringed edges

Ethnic-inspired abstract designs boldly highlight the natural fibers of this collection, giving them an organic feel

A natural color palette allows for ease of design options, working well in eclectic, modern and transitional environments

Not intended for outdoor use

Zero Pile

Available Sizes: 6 x 9; 8 x 10

Elsysian collection

A fresh approach to traditional motifs, Elysian is a unique collection of handmade rugs woven in a beautiful high/low construction

Utilizing an Oushak weave, each piece features raised elements to enhance the design giving them texture and interest

Designs are without repeat allowing for a bolder statement in any room in which they are placed

Works effortlessly in traditional, transitional, contemporary and eclectic environments

Hand-knotted of 100% wool with fringed edges

Available Sizes: 5.6 x 8.6; 7.6 x 9.6; 8.6 x 11.6; 9.6 x 13.6

Utopia collection