Monarch Plank launches Hokkaido collection

Sante Fe Springs, Calif.—GalleherDuffy, the distributor of the Monarch Plank brand and the industry’s second-largest distributor, has recently launched the Monarch Plank Hokkaido collection. This collection is a distinctive hardwood flooring line inspired by the craftsmanship of Japan, marking the first time these species have been made available as flooring in North America.

According to the company, the Hokkaido Collection exemplifies its priorities of timeless design and craftsmanship. Sourced from long-term relationships with artisan suppliers in the mountainous regions of northern Japan, these hardwoods are intended to bring a new level of refinement and exclusivity to the North American flooring market.

“Hokkaido represents a meeting of tradition and innovation,” said Danny Harrington, VP of product strategy at GalleherDuffy. “We’re thrilled to offer a collection that embodies the serene beauty and minimalist sophistication of Japanese design—and even more excited to be the first to bring these exceptional species to the North American market.”

The collection is offered in wide planks with a clear, ultra-matte finish. Its minimalist design and organic tones was designed to appeal to architects, designers and homeowners who value both aesthetics and natural materials.

The Hokkaido collection features sought-after Japanese species:

Nara (Japanese Oak): Similar to European Oak, but tighter-grained due to the slow growing conditions in Northern Japan. This wood Nara a refined texture with a unique appearance.

Similar to European Oak, but tighter-grained due to the slow growing conditions in Northern Japan. This wood Nara a refined texture with a unique appearance. Tamo (Japanese Ash): This species features a tighter grain and less yellow hue than its Western counterparts. Tamo retains its color over time without extreme yellowing, which may often be seen in various other woods such as North American and European Ash.

This species features a tighter grain and less yellow hue than its Western counterparts. Tamo retains its color over time without extreme yellowing, which may often be seen in various other woods such as North American and European Ash. Kuri (Japanese Chestnut): This wood is prized for its rich walnut-like grain and caramel tones. This marks the first time Japanese Chestnut has been made available in flooring in North America.

Named after Japan’s northernmost island—which is renowned for its forests and mountainous landscapes—the Hokkaido collection is meant to capture the spirit of its namesake with materials that honor tradition and inspire contemporary design.

The launch of this collection is said to reinforce Monarch Plank’s leadership in innovation and exclusivity in hardwood flooring, as well as reflecting GalleherDuffy’s dedication to delivering products that serve both quality and character.