Mohawk announces sixth annual Momentum Roadshow

Calhoun, Ga.—The sixth annual Mohawk Momentum Roadshow is meant to set the stage for the flooring industry in 2026. Kicking off on January 6, 2026, Mohawk will travel to each region of the country to share its latest product innovations, digital marketing programs and strategic business insights.

“After five successful years on the road, Mohawk Momentum Roadshow is embarking on another national tour to connect with our retail partners,” said Jeff Meadows, Mohawk’s president of residential sales. “These roadshows offer a unique platform for meaningful, one-on-one engagements at the start of the year, fostering collaboration and growth between our company and our partners.”

The Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2026 will make stops in the following cities:

Atlanta: Jan. 6-7, The Hotel at Avalon

Jan. 6-7, The Hotel at Avalon Dallas: Jan. 7-8, Embassy Suites by Hilton

Jan. 7-8, Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C.: Jan. 14-15, MGM Grand

Jan. 14-15, MGM Grand Huntington Beach: Jan. 21-22, The Waterfront Beach Resort

Jan. 21-22, The Waterfront Beach Resort Surfaces: Jan. 27-29, Mandalay Bay

Jan. 27-29, Mandalay Bay Chicago: Feb. 9-10, Sheraton Grand

“Each destination will provide attendees with opportunities to engage with Mohawk leadership, product, sales and marketing team members, both on the show floor and at our networking events, such as our highly anticipated themed casino nights,” said Kelli Widdifield, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “Also, in response to valuable feedback from our retail partners, we are continuing to offer targeted education classes on the most relevant topics.”

Also, Daltile will return to each location to highlight new product collections and host educational sessions as well as exclusive events for its Statements members.

Registration for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2026 opens September 10, 2025.