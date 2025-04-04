i4F, PurChem Systems enter into exclusive technology partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminatei4F, PurChem Systems enter into exclusive technology partnership

PurChem SystemsTurnhout, Belgium—i4F has entered into a technology partnership agreement with PurChem Systems, Inc., for its patented technologies, including SilentTouch and OneLayer. These provide significant advantages over traditional laminate flooring as well as decorative furniture panels and greatly improve in-room acoustics. Additionally, innovative technologies make panels softer to the touch as well as fingerprint and footprint resistant. As part of the agreement, i4F obtains exclusive licensing rights to PurChem’s patented technologies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PurChem to revolutionize the laminate market with innovations that can rival new material-based products,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “Consumers want the beauty of natural-looking large wood planks—without the noise and fragility. Combine that with a resilient, warm-to-the-touch, fingerprint-resistant surface and an easy-to-install system, and you have a game-changer: silent, soft-touch laminate flooring. It looks, sounds and feels like real hardwood, delivers unmatched quietness and durability, and comes at the price of premium laminate—all made from natural materials, free from plastic and PVC.”

Headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, PurChem is a Canadian company specializing in innovative, formaldehyde-free adhesives and coatings for wood-based products, including flooring, furniture and composite panels. PurChem has developed, and owns, various breakthrough technologies, including SilentTouch, OneLayer, DryCoat and FlexWood elastic panels.

SilentTouch enhances laminate surfaces to look, feel and sound like natural wood, offering a durable, noise-reducing and sustainable alternative for flooring and furniture. SilentTouch treated overlay papers are elastic, enabling HDF panels to be relaxed and stress-free as well as flexible and up to 50% thinner than traditional laminate. The patented elastomer treated paper layers also absorb room and footfall sound energy. Traditional melamine laminate surfaces amplify and reflect sound energy up to 10x more (+10 dB louder) than SilentTouch. OneLayer is an innovative coating system that simplifies production by applying a single, high-performance layer to surfaces, enhancing durability, aesthetics and efficiency while reducing material and energy use.

“We are 100% focused on the wood-based products market, and with flooring representing a substantial part of that industry, we believe a partnership with i4F, with its broad reach, will expand accessibility to these technologies,” said Robert Clausi, founder and owner of PurChem Systems. “Laminate has long been an essential part of the flooring industry, but while SPC and WPC have evolved rapidly, laminate has remained stagnant. Our new technologies with elastic resins set a new standard versus traditional melamine surfaces, delivering unparalleled performance while maintaining sustainability.”

Previous article
New trim, moldings innovations tout elevated design
Next article
Interface invests in captured carbon material innovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Sika enhances tile grout solutions

FCNews Staff - 0
Rutheford, N.J.—Sika announced two significant improvements to its tile grout product category, aimed at further elevating brand positioning, availability and functionality. “Emphasizes the company’s commitment...
Read more
News

Interface invests in captured carbon material innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface recently incorporated captured carbon in its manufacturing processes as a key raw material in an effort to store more carbon and lower the...
Read more
Featured Post

New trim, moldings innovations tout elevated design

FCNews Staff - 0
In an era where custom colors and unique finishes take center stage, the fact remains that the final details can make or break the...
Read more
News

From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi,...
Read more
News

Masters Building Products appoints Shane Calloway CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Sunrise, Fla.—Masters Building Products, a distributor of high-quality flooring and molding solutions, recently appointed Shane Calloway as its new chief executive officer. The appointment...
Read more
Featured Post

Road to success: Reading your way to the top

FCNews Staff - 0
In a market that remains ever competitive, it’s imperative for business leaders to expand their knowledge. One way to do this, according to many,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X