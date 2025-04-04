i4F, PurChem Systems enter into exclusive technology partnership

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F has entered into a technology partnership agreement with PurChem Systems, Inc., for its patented technologies, including SilentTouch and OneLayer. These provide significant advantages over traditional laminate flooring as well as decorative furniture panels and greatly improve in-room acoustics. Additionally, innovative technologies make panels softer to the touch as well as fingerprint and footprint resistant. As part of the agreement, i4F obtains exclusive licensing rights to PurChem’s patented technologies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PurChem to revolutionize the laminate market with innovations that can rival new material-based products,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “Consumers want the beauty of natural-looking large wood planks—without the noise and fragility. Combine that with a resilient, warm-to-the-touch, fingerprint-resistant surface and an easy-to-install system, and you have a game-changer: silent, soft-touch laminate flooring. It looks, sounds and feels like real hardwood, delivers unmatched quietness and durability, and comes at the price of premium laminate—all made from natural materials, free from plastic and PVC.”

Headquartered in Brantford, Ontario, PurChem is a Canadian company specializing in innovative, formaldehyde-free adhesives and coatings for wood-based products, including flooring, furniture and composite panels. PurChem has developed, and owns, various breakthrough technologies, including SilentTouch, OneLayer, DryCoat and FlexWood elastic panels.

SilentTouch enhances laminate surfaces to look, feel and sound like natural wood, offering a durable, noise-reducing and sustainable alternative for flooring and furniture. SilentTouch treated overlay papers are elastic, enabling HDF panels to be relaxed and stress-free as well as flexible and up to 50% thinner than traditional laminate. The patented elastomer treated paper layers also absorb room and footfall sound energy. Traditional melamine laminate surfaces amplify and reflect sound energy up to 10x more (+10 dB louder) than SilentTouch. OneLayer is an innovative coating system that simplifies production by applying a single, high-performance layer to surfaces, enhancing durability, aesthetics and efficiency while reducing material and energy use.

“We are 100% focused on the wood-based products market, and with flooring representing a substantial part of that industry, we believe a partnership with i4F, with its broad reach, will expand accessibility to these technologies,” said Robert Clausi, founder and owner of PurChem Systems. “Laminate has long been an essential part of the flooring industry, but while SPC and WPC have evolved rapidly, laminate has remained stagnant. Our new technologies with elastic resins set a new standard versus traditional melamine surfaces, delivering unparalleled performance while maintaining sustainability.”