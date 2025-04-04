New trim, moldings innovations tout elevated design

By FCNews Staff
In an era where custom colors and unique finishes take center stage, the fact remains that the final details can make or break the look. A project left unfinished can feel sloppy, and today’s discerning customers expect more. Fortunately, there’s a wealth of cost-conscious yet eye-catching finishing options in trim and molding that can add that perfect touch of sophistication and completion to any installation.

Following is a glimpse of several new accessory offerings:

Durastair introduced Soft Walk at TISE 2025.

Durastair

Durastair announces the introduction of Soft Walk, which aims to enhance sound protection. Featuring 5G end locks and a Unilin lock on the long side, SoftWalk delivers proven sound reduction without compromising durability. Additionally, the company is reintroducing its acclaimed stair tread program, Durastair, which recently earned Vendor of the Year honors from Bonna. As an OEM manufacturer, Durastair offers both custom and in-house color options to meet a variety of design needs.

Küberit offers solutions for resilient, wood and ceramic flooring.

Küberit

Küberit’s expansive catalog—compatible with flooring from 2mm to 22mm, including sheet vinyl, LVT, wood, floating floors and ceramic—offers a seamless solution for any project. Easy to specify and install, its products provide durability, slip resistance and a polished finish. Küberit’s custom powder coating, now available with a rapid 7–10-day turnaround in both the U.S. and Europe, ensures tailored design options. With over 700 stocked SKUs in Florence, Ala., and 15,000 more in Germany, Küberit remains committed to quality, service and innovation.

TrueMatch was designed to provide a smooth, flush transition between the stair nose and flooring plank.

Performance Accessories

Flush Stair Noses with innovative TrueMatch, PerimeterSeal waterproofing technology and three new surface preparation products—a primer and two powder-based solutions for patching and leveling—expand Performance Accessories’ evolving lineup. It’s all about giving Mohawk retail partners and their sales teams the ability to sell the complete project, not just the flooring.

“Our surface preparation products are designed to make the installation process easier and more precise,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of Performance Accessories. “With these products, installers can achieve level surfaces, resulting in a professional and high-quality finish without the guesswork of traditional troweling methods.”

Ventiques provides durable, stylish flush mount metal floor vents with new color options for 2025.

Ventiques

Style meets versatility with Ventiques’ flush mount metal floor vents. This year, the company is unveiling new color options to complement the latest flooring trends. Ventiques also offers an adjustable height register, allowing for a flawless flush mount finish across various flooring thicknesses with the use of spacers. With a commitment to both function and aesthetics, Ventiques provides solutions that enhance any interior.

Versatrim’s Keith Medick shows off the company’s new stair solutions.

Versatrim

Versatrim is enhancing its offerings with new stair solutions and installation accessories. Its latest full stair treads, available in square, edge and the new round profile, provide an exact match to customers’ flooring. The award-winning VersaFlex line now includes the L Porter stair molding, a flexible, stainable and paintable solution for curved areas.

Expanding its role as a one-stop shop, Versatrim now offers perimeter sealant tape, adhesives and installation kits—all with no minimum order requirements—delivering convenient, customizable solutions for flooring professionals.

