Accessories: Suppliers seek to make their mark

Behind every molding or accessory is the company that makes the product. These manufacturers come in all sizes, capabilities and backgrounds—albeit with one goal in common: to stand out from the competition.

FCNews asked several moldings/accessories manufacturers to tell their story and explain what makes them different.

Framerica

Framerica has been a leading source for moldings and accessories for more than 50 years, and a second generation has joined the company to ensure its core values never change. Framerica enjoys complete vertical integration with large capacity in North America and a customer list that includes some of the finest flooring companies.

Framerica’s ability to digitally produce finishes—including proprietary software to mitigate color shifts—stands out. The company’s BestTread is the standard for retro-treads and new build stair installs. The patent-pending design provides an option for any flooring category.

Küberit

For over 150 years, Küberit has been designing and manufacturing innovative profile solutions globally, serving customers in 60-plus countries. Its portfolio includes more than 400 profiles and 16,000 SKUs for use with all flooring types.

Küberit remains committed to providing the highest-quality German engineering featuring the latest cutting-edge technology that has produced upwards of 150 patents and specific designs for the professional installer as well as the A&D community.

Küberit equips design and flooring professionals with profile solutions that meet form and function challenges including ADA-compliant profiles for slip-resistant surfaces.

Perfect Vents

Matching vents offer the custom finishing touch to floors—the icing on the cake. That’s what Perfect Vents is all about. The Holly, Mich.-based manufacturer stocks some of the most popular luxury vinyl flooring brands in the industry for the purpose of then providing the finishing touches. It offers customers a seamless process from order to install, with a three-to-five day turnaround on most products, and sells only through authorized dealers. What’s more, the company offers prepaid shipping labels for colors not in stock. Once it receives the material, the vents are milled and shipped back to the customer.

Performance Accessories

Performance Accessories offers a total system of flooring solutions—including stair solutions, trims and transitions, adhesives, underlayments, cleaners and installation tools—to complete any flooring project. Products are precision crafted and color matched—built for compatibility with wood, laminate and resilient/vinyl flooring warranties.

The brand’s trims and transitions work together to complete any space easily. The line includes wall base, waterproof quarter round and versatile transition systems with a multi-function feature to help installers finish the space.

Roppe

Roppe Corp., a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, is an industry leader of commercial rubber and vinyl flooring products for nearly 70 years.

Roppe’s products are supported locally with long-standing distributor partnerships across the U.S. Products include 57 rubber profiles in 70 colors and 33 vinyl accessories in 30 popular trim colors, in addition to three types of wall base.

Its FlashCove prefabricated bases, for example, provide a long-lasting solution that maintains its structural and hygienic integrity over time, making it suitable for high-traffic and hygiene-critical environments.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx flooring accessory moldings stand out due to their exceptional durability, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial projects. TotalWorx’s extensive range of color offerings ensures that customers can find the perfect match for any flooring style, enhancing the overall aesthetic of their space. Additionally, the brand offers various profile sizes to cater to diverse design needs and preferences.

A standout product is Micro Transitions, which provides a seamless transition between flooring types. The sleek design enhances the visual appeal to ensure a smooth, trip-free surface.

Top Step Vents

Three minutes and 16 seconds. That’s how long it takes for an installer to flush mount a 4 x 12 vent from Top Stop Vents. The quick turnaround time speaks to the manufacturer’s goal of making installs quick and easy.

The company’s vents are cut from quarter-inch steel and installed flush into the floor. Visit TopStepVents.com to see the different designs and colors, and how the installation process works.

Versatrim

Versatrim is an award-winning company that manufactures, sells and distributes a complete line of custom-coordinated laminate flooring moldings and trims for laminate and vinyl flooring. Its innovative approach to molding solutions and ability to coordinate with most of the top colors in the vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, wood plastic vinyl and laminate flooring industries has distinguished the company over the years.