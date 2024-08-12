NAFCD, NBMDA annual convention supports give-back initiatives

By FCNews Staff
give-backNew Orleans, La.—As a part of its respective annual give-back programs, both NAFCD and NBMDA are set to donate $20 per attendee to nonprofits during its 2024 Annual Convention. The event, set to take place here from October 22-24, is expected to have over 1,000 distribution professionals join them here.

NAFCD is giving its portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF).

This industry-based foundation assists the families of professionals who have worked in the floor-covering industry by providing grants for medical care and other basic needs. The charity has supported the floor-covering industry family through times of medical crises since 1981.

NBMDA’s charitable contributions will go towards the National Woods Board (NWB). The organization aims to make trade education accessible to high schools around the United States. To build these future skilled trade laborers, the NWB has implemented the successful learning model created by the Colorado Springs-based Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (The MiLL).

NAFCD + NBMDA executive director Michael Wilbur said that these give-back initiatives are vital for strengthening the communities that support the distribution industries. “By connecting our event with these charitable organizations, NAFCD + NBMDA are directly showing their support for the growth of the flooring and building materials industries,” he said.

